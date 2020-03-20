Shewsbury CVS opens drive-thru coronavirus tests internet site for to start with responders, well being treatment staff

A CVS Pharmacy in Shrewsbury opened a pilot tests internet site for coronavirus on Thursday selected for to start with responders and well being care personnel.

The web site, found in the parking good deal of the CVS at 720 Boston Turnpike, has a confined variety of tests and will only display people with scheduled appointments, the company reported. It is not open up to the general public.

CVS officials stated in a assertion that they chose to open up the testing to initially responders and well being care workers due to the fact, “the faster they are tested, the quicker they can proceed to support others, in particular the most vulnerable customers of our communities.”

People that push up to the web-site promptly have their temperatures taken, and if they register a fever, CVS employees volunteering at the website consider nasal swabs and ship them about to the Quest Diagnostics Lab in Marlborough for screening, in accordance to CVS Wellbeing spokesman Joseph Goode.

The lab normally takes around 48 hours to return effects, Goode claimed. If a patient’s temperature is regular, they will just be despatched on their way with an information and facts package deal.

Patients will not have to leave their cars at any stage in the course of the system and those people that are examined will be in a position to abide by-up for examination outcomes by contacting a countrywide phone-in center.

Goode mentioned the approach was place in position by the federal government and follows a playbook formulated by the Federal Crisis Management Agency.

The firm pointed out that concerns will most likely arise at the locale due to it staying its initially web site, but additional that those people concerns will be addressed immediately and will be made use of to advise the opening of other web sites.

“The purpose is to serve as a model for screening,” CVS said.

Goode said that this push-via testing website marks the very first time the federal federal government has partnered with a commercial retailer to fight the coronavirus.

“The internet site was selected with guidance from point out authorities, and the place there was a demographic have to have,” Goode mentioned. “We have no facts to share on potential testing web sites at this time.”

If you have a coronavirus information suggestion, ship it to us at newstips@bostonherald.com.