Shia militias now a bigger threat than ISIS in the Middle East, suggests Canadian commander

Iranian-backed Shia militias embedded along with Iraqi protection forces are now a greater danger than the fragmented fighting electricity of former Islamic State extremists, a senior Canadian military commander advised a Home of Commons committee these days.

Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau shipped the assessment even though updating the all-bash House of Commons defence committee on new events and threats in the Middle East.

He mentioned out of the approximately 70,000 Shia militia customers beneath arms in Iraq, about 30,000 of them are hardcore fighters affiliated with Iran who could pose a risk.

“They are a very huge issue,” Rouleau tesfied. “In truth, they’re my No. 1 problem. At the instant, relative to pressure security, I am much more worried about that swath of Shiite militia groups than I automatically am about Daesh (the Arabic phrase for ISIS) for the reason that Daesh has been defeated militarily.”

The remnant of the ISIS units hiding out in remote areas of northern Iraq and Syria, he mentioned, “are reorganizing and investing time on themselves, extra than they are paying out time on assault arranging.”

More than the final two months, CBC Information has spoken to numerous senior Canadian and anti-ISIS coalition commanders who share Rouleau’s assessment and notice that the militias have “but to extract their pound of flesh” for the focused killing of Iranian Normal Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the secretive Quds Forces, by the U.S. in early January.

Iranian mourners collect during the remaining stage of funeral processions for slain top standard Qasem Soleimani in his hometown Kerman on January 7, 2020. (Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Illustrations or photos)

The Iranians fired ballistic missiles into two Iraqi bases made use of by coalition forces, which include Canadians, but have hence much taken no further retaliatory motion.

The militias became very integrated with Iraqi forces during the battles to expel ISIS from the northern element of the state, such as the prolonged combat for Iraq’s next premier city, Mosul.

“These Shiite militia groups we are involved about are extremely effectively outfitted,” Rouleau informed MPs. “They have tubed artillery. They have a number of launch rocket programs and armed UAVs. They have air defence tools.”

Relatively than getting a ragtag drive, the fighters are like armed as however they are “a point out military services,” he explained.

Canada, with roughly 500 troops in Iraq alongside the U.S.-led coalition, is retaining a close intelligence eye on the various teams to ascertain what their intentions may possibly be.

“They have been muted considering that the attack and the U.S. threats that — if a U.S. or coalition provider member dies at the palms of these group — there will be an outsized response,” explained Rouleau, who is responsible for all armed service functions, international and domestic.

Ongoing crises in Iran, including the COVID-19 outbreak and the fallout from punishing financial sanctions, are also helping to mitigate any possible retaliation, he extra.

Conservative defence critic James Bezan claimed he wondered how significantly guidance there was for the Shia militias within just the Iraqi federal government by itself.

Sandra McCardell, director common of the Middle East Bureau at Global Affairs Canada, explained to the committee that Iraq, prior to the Soleimani killing, experienced been engulfed in anti-Iranian, anti-corruption protests.

“They have been frustrated and resentful of the overseas impact in their region,” she testified. “I feel what we’ve seen more just lately, particularly considering the fact that the killing of Qasem Soleimani, is that there has been force to once more return to sectarian camps.”

Soon after the 2003 U.S.invasion, Iraq descended into a sectarian bloodbath between Shia and Sunni Muslims.

“How we’ll go from listed here continues to be to be viewed,” McCardell claimed.

Rouleau explained that in the aftermath of the Iranian missile attack on Erbil, exactly where Canadian specific forces have performed functions out of considering that 2014, thing to consider is staying supplied to consolidating Canadian bases in Iraq.