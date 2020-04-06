Shib Quibi: Guide: NPR

Two chefs float in mysterious respect on Disassembly. I believe Peabody! No, wait – marinara sauce. My mistake.

Quibi



caption hides

toggle caption

Quibi

Quibi

The Quibi streaming service – short for “quick bites” – calls itself “the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone.”

The Translation: They’re playing their shows in 7 to 10 minute pieces – er, episodes – at a day-to-day rate. Quick bites, get it? Perfect for the busy, distracted, on-the-go consumer! Bad point none of us are going nowhere, these days.

Quibi divides her shows into three categories: “Movies in Chapters” (read: series narrative), “Unscripted and Documentary” (read: episodic non-fiction) and “Daily Essentials.”

None of the “Daily Essentials” were available for the screen before launch, but they will obviously focus on being topical – the latest in news, entertainment, fashion, and so on. (If we made betting types, say that the podcast version of Quibi In-Nod would be worth checking out.)

Quibi launches with 50 shows, and there are obviously 125 more on the way. After a free trial, It costs you 4.99 per month with ads, and 7.99 per month without it. This opening batch of shows is a decidedly mixed bag, but then how can it not be?

Here are our picks from the screen press shows.

Glen’s Picks



I checked out the four “Movies in Chapters” that were launched with Quibi, and while I can’t Quibible (heh) with the quality of their production, I didn’t like the experience of following a story in such an herky way. jerky. The issue, for me, was that the episodes didn’t feel satisfying and in themselves chapters – I just felt like I was watching a movie and kept interrupting. Plus, the push becomes an imminent concern – in the Survive show, for example, the premise does not go into episode 4.

Of the four “Movies in Chapters” that launched with Quibi, I was mostly partial to Flipped, in which Will Forte and Caitlin Olsen play a couple of self-titled jerks determined to become home-grown television stars. . It won’t be for everyone’s tastes – Forte and Olsen’s characters are cool people, and the show likes to show it – but I liked it enough enough. (Arturo Castro appears at the end of episode 3, which augurs well.)

But for me, the shows I wanted to see more fall into the Not Written / Documentary category. Here they are.

Memory hole

Host Will Arnett entertains with the epic pop culture of the 80s. That’s it, that’s the show, and it’s great. From the Super Bowl Shuffle and its light offspring to the fiasco that was the opening celebration for Toronto’s SkyDome, to Gymkata, smart writing and delivering Arnett voice gravel… lead.

Gayme Show

Two straight men compete to be crowned “Honorably Gay as F ***” by a panel of Queer and Queer-adjacent judges. It shouldn’t work – so why not? Casting. Crucially, all contestants, judges and hosts come from New York / L.A. comedy scenes – the chemistry is friendly and funny, and the tone is spot on.

Disassembled

Two blindfolded chefs disagree and flush – seriously, there are cannons involved – with a mystery mystery, which they then have to savor, wait and recreate in 30 minutes, while Titus Burgess shines on them. It’s just as dumb as it sounds, but he knows, so it’s … a lot of fun?

The sauce

Hosts Ayo and Teo travel from city to city putting two dance crews against each other. Teams are given a song, three dance moves to perform, and 30 minutes for the choreographer. The dancing is impressive, but the show goes out of its way to unravel the technical skills on display.

NightGowns with Sasha Velor

Profiles of one of the thinkiest, artiest queens out there as she puts together a crawl featuring a diverse range of divas and … divos? Drag the fans and process nerds, join them!

Linda’s Picks



Note: I must first say that Glen’s trip to Quibi was more thorough than mine. Watching everything they sent to the picture, I was able to dive in and out a bit more. But I did find some things that I think are worth seeing. And, like Glen, I’m awake to the documentary / reality stuff more than the narrative stuff.

Chrissy’s court

If you like your low-end stakes and your shaggy production values ​​- in the fun way – you can get a kick out of Chrissy Teigen hosting her own courtroom show. With her mother as a bailiff, she judges disputes to be ugly instead of ugly.

The Form Of Pasta

The tone has a self-seriousness that makes it seem at first like a parody, which is an issue for a few Quibi shows. But this is a display of highly stirred food about … also lesser-known forms of pasta, which chef Evan Funke travels to Italy to discover.

& Music

This series looks at areas that exist alongside music performance. The first episode, for example, deals with how elaborate light displays are designed for live shows. If you’re the kind of person who goes for “Interesting Work” stories, it may be following your alley.

Prodigy

Football superstar Megan Rapinoe is the host of Prodigy, showing off young athletes who may be the next big thing – like Jalen Green, the # 1 school basketball player at the country. It’s an effort to make deep sports profiles one step before it happens generally, and to identify what looks like someone going from an ordinary good athlete to potentially A Big Deal.

The Most Dangerous Game

I don’t think it would be fair to share the impressions of this, mention my one narrative, without revealing that the screenplay had, on a show intended to be viewed on the phone / tablet, three different watermarks (things to spread on the screen so you can’t upload it to hacking sites), along with a clock running around the corner. It’s almost impossible to judge how immersive this Liam Hemsworth / Christoph Waltz series can be if not for that fact, but I will give a shot for just about anything Waltz has, including this story in which he plays to rich Weirdo paying Hemsworth to go and be hunted for the sport.