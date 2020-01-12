Shibuya captain Leo Vendrame hopes the Emperor’s Cup can lead for the first time in B. League history

Loading...

SAITAMA – After the Sunrockers Shibuya have scored one of their season goals, they are now shooting for the second: the B. League Championship.

After Shibuya captain Leo Vendrame won the team’s second All-Japan championship title with a 78-73 win over Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, he said it was “special” with his Sunrockers teammates to accomplish the feat.

However, the 26-year-old Combo Guard, who scored an average of 14 points and 4 assists in the three games in the final tournament, also insisted that the shiny Imperial Cup was no guarantee of a B. League crown in May.

“It certainly gave us confidence,” said Vendrame, who led the Sunrockers in the All-Japan Championship for the first time in five years and was named MVP of the tournament. “But none of the teams that won the Kaiser Cup have won the championship title since the start of the B. League.” But we will definitely fight hard for the next championship. “

The Chiba Jets Funabashi have won the last three titles in the winter classic of Japanese basketball, but are not yet successful in the league.

However, the Imperial Cup has at least proven that the defensive basketball style Shibuya has played all year round can lead to success.

“Not just because we won this tournament, but because we believed in our game since the start of the season.” And we’ve built confidence in ourselves in every game, ”said the 183 cm player, who averaged 11.5 points and 5.0 assists in the 2019-20 B. League season. “It’s great for us to get such a result.”

Vendrame’s motivation is currently at the highest level because he wants to show that he is a top Japanese player.

Last summer, Vendrame failed to form Japan’s final FIBA ​​World Cup squad and described it as one of the biggest disappointments in his career.

Ironically, at Saitama Stadium, after a series of preparations for the World Cup, he received the announcement that he wasn’t part of the Akatsuki Five in China, Vendrame won the Imperial Cup as an MVP tournament.

“I was even crying at the time,” said Vendrame, who had put on the Japan shirt during the last window of the Asian World Cup qualifiers. “I felt like I couldn’t make it. But I was disappointed that I wasn’t good enough to be selected. “

Vendrame’s current form is driven by his hunger to join the Akatsuki Five for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

“That is my motivation,” said Vendrame, who has been playing for the Sunrockers since the 2015/16 season when the team competed in the NBL. “As a basketball player, I set my goal there. It’s easy to give up, but I play to be a better player.”

The Sunrockers have set a 19: 9 record and are currently third in the B. League East Division, by far the most competitive of the league’s three conferences.

The Sunrockers are aiming for their very first championship title this season.

