Shibuya’s Hachiko Square wagon drives to Akita before renovation

An old railroad car, which served as a tourist information center in front of the bustling Shibuya train station in Tokyo, is moved to the northeastern birthplace of Hachiko, the famous loyal dog who was immortalized by a nearby statue.

The Tokyu Railways wagon, which was in operation from the 1950s to the 1980s, has been on Hachiko Square since 2006, directly opposite the Hachiko statue.

The dog gained a place in the heart of the nation in the 1920s because he appeared on the station to greet his master every day after returning from work for nine years after his death. The statue is one of the most popular meeting places in the capital.

Since the dog originally came from Odate in Akita Prefecture, the city and Shibuya have a friendly relationship. Recently, however, the two municipalities agreed to move the wagon to Odate, while Hachiko Square is being renovated as part of a major facelift in the large entertainment district. The project sees a number of new skyscrapers surrounding Shibuya Station.

The carriage, nicknamed “green frog” because of its color, is expected to be withdrawn from service in early June. From July it will be used in Odate as a resting place for visitors to a sight that advertises the internationally popular Akita breed.

Hachiko inspired the 2009 film “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” with Richard Gere, which was released around the world.