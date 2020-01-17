Shikoku Electric again ordered the Ikata nuclear reactor to be stopped due to the volcanic risk

The Hiroshima Supreme Court overturned a lower court decision on Friday and ordered Shikoku Electric Power Co. to suspend its only operational nuclear reactor in Ehime Prefecture due to insufficient preparation for a possible eruption of Aso Mountain.

The utility company previously claimed the reactor was safe because it had been warned of an outbreak sufficiently to take safety measures.

The Supreme Court also said the Nuclear Regulatory Agency’s regulations are unreasonable.

The ruling is the second time that the Supreme Court has stopped reactor No. 3 at Ikata Nuclear Power Plant.

The reactor has been closed for regular maintenance since the end of December and is expected to start operating again within a few months, but must remain idle until appeal. Shares in the company that did not disclose the reason for the decision fell in the news, ending the day 6 percent to 957 yen.

The move is the latest in a series of setbacks for an industry that hasn’t recovered from the Fukushima nuclear disaster nearly nine years ago. Less than a fifth of the country’s reactors have received the operating license.

Residents near reactors have filed numerous lawsuits against nuclear power plants in recent years, resulting in some temporary closings. Utilities have generally managed to overturn decisions against them in the appeal process.

In a statement, Shikoku Electric said the Hiroshima High Court’s decision was “extremely unfortunate” and promised to “appeal immediately so that the order can be revoked as soon as possible”.

When making its decision, the court examined whether the operator and the regulations and risk assessments of the NRA were appropriate for a possible outbreak in the caldera of Mount Aso, some 130 km away.

Last March, three residents of nearby Yamaguchi Prefecture, who had lost a case against the Ikata Reactor to the Yamaguchi District Court, appealed the decision of the Iwakuni branch. The court ruled that the Ikata facility could continue to operate because the likelihood of a major outbreak during the life of the reactor was low and the safety standards of the NRA were reasonable.

The reactor is currently idle for scheduled inspections and the removal of spent mixed oxide fuel was completed on Wednesday. It is expected to restart on April 27th.

An earlier order to shut down the company was issued in December 2017 by the Hiroshima Supreme Court, citing the danger of the eruption of Mount Aso. The same court overturned the decision in September 2018, and Shikoku Electric restarted the reactor a month later.