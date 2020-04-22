Shilene Woodley spoke of the “stuck” in the secret lives of American teenagers and expressed displeasure with Shaw’s intolerant message.

Shailene Woodley Before the end of the show, we will talk about the Secret Life of American Youth.

The 28-year-old actor revealed his experience working on the hit Free form (later-ABC family) has repeatedly expressed disagreement with the show’s message from a new interview with Bustle.

He recalled the period from 2008 to 2013:

“When I signed Secret Life, I took (three) classes and signed a six-year contract. They all fell home. I had friends who were pregnant in high school. It was like everything I wanted to send to the world. ”

But that changed in the later stages of teen drama. Woodley became a cautious example when she noticed that her character, Emmy Jurgens, was intolerant of her pregnancy.

Related: Shilene Woodley has revealed major health fears in the past

He explained

“I wrote a lot in the script, and not just me, but a lot of disagreements. There were belief systems that pushed me differently. Legally, I was stuck. That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done to this day. has been the catalyst for more voices. “

One of these belief systems? There should be no “rules” about love!

In an earlier interview with The New York Times, the Big End Lies star revealed that he had an “open” relationship during the promotion of his new movie “Endings.” Her character was asked (played) by two men just about the possibility of dating Jamie Dornan to Sebastian Stan) the actor in the love triangle in the main part of the movie:

“I hear. I’ve had an open and deep relationship all my life. There are no rules other than the ones that were once made by two people. We’re middle-aged, so work together!”

However, he immediately clarified that any relationship must have some appropriate boundaries.

“But there must be a level of responsibility for the dynamics of any relationship. Responsibility is only honesty, communication and trust. Besides, it doesn’t matter to anyone in our lives, no one chooses.”

Preach, all three!

What do you think about U-star recognition?

(Photo courtesy of Patricia Schlein)WENN)