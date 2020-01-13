Shiloh Water System to remove fluoride from the water

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania. – The West Manchester Township Authority, also known as the Shiloh Water System, wants to remove fluoride from the water, although some organizations and residents are resisting. The water system supplies half of West Manchester Township.

If you ask a board member of the agency if they feel that fluoride should be in the water, they will tell you no matter what they think.

“The agency’s job is to provide the best possible, purest, and cheapest water,” said Lee Woodmansee, treasurer of the board. “100% of the board members felt that it was not our job to provide a foreign substance.”

The agency added fluoride to the water for the first time in 1963, but last year the conversation shifted to why. The board admits that there are numerous studies that show that fluoride helps to avoid cavities. There is also research that says too much and is harmful. But Woodmansee said that’s not the point.

“Good or bad for reasons other than drinking, it’s not up to us to decide,” said Woodmansee. You don’t need to do any research to get the best possible water. “

Cost is not the problem. In fact, removing the agency’s fluoride saves just $ 9,000 a year. A drop in the bucket. But there are some people who have a problem with fluoride in the water and even buy detergents to remove it.

Whether it comes from your toilet, shower, or even your faucet, all of the water comes from the same place and contains fluoride. The agency said 90% of it will go down the drain.

Healthy York County Coalition, a group that is against fluoride removal, said in a statement: “The American Dental Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Institute of Medicine and many other respected health organizations advocate the safety and effectiveness of fluoridation …Fluoride removal is a step backwards, a decision that negatively affects the long-term oral and physical health of children and adults served by Shiloh Water System. “

The Department of the Environment still has to approve Shiloh Water System’s application before fluoride removal can begin.

The Healthy York County Coalition encourages people who are against the decision to send their comments to the DEP before January 21, hoping that they will reject their application.

39.951250

-76.733652