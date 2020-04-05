Shilpa Shetty has a Barter Deal with her son Lockdown Beach and she’s the smart kid we all want to be!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has signed a contract with her son. The deal is that her son Vian will give her body massage in return for which she will make him a two-tier cake.

In a video shared by the actress on Instagram, Shilpa revealed the meaning of barter to her seven-year-old, who is massaging her body. Instead of a massage, the boy immediately asked for his mother’s baked cake. He also instructs it to be double layer.

Shilpa Shetty has a contractual agreement with her son between lockdown and that smart kid we all want to be!

“I didn’t know my mom was shooting it … but she had managed to capture such a precious moment. After watching this video, I realized that raising a child is such a blessing and that you have these important conversations with your child. You can be your friend too! ”Shilpa captioned the video.

“Today, I am thankful for a child who is respected and understood by all, even at such a tender age. I enjoy all the banter with him and knowing his interactions with him will ease our emotions,” he added.

“Also, saying special prayers to all the parents and children who were caught during these difficult times. Shilpa said, “We can all come out # 1 days before this” #Gratitude for #Day10 #stayhome #stayshfe #stayindoors #stayindoors #grititude #IndiaFightCorona, “Shilpa continued.

