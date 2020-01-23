Shimano’s release of the new SKIXX musky rods emphasized the opening day at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Show.

Throwback Thursday came on the opening day at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

Before a change, a major fish manufacturer held an important new product release at an outdoor show in Chicago, just like before.

Shimano has released its new SKIXX muskiestaven at the Shimano stand. Jim Saric, one of Chicago’s best multi-species fish and host of Musky Hunter TV, has spent the last year and a half developing rods.

“It’s the most technologically advanced rod I’ve ever used,” he said.

Shimano’s Spiral X and Hi-Power X technology reduces rod rotation and also eliminates lateral vibrations during casting.

Saric said he increased the distance on his casts by 20 percent during testing and he said that much less energy is expanded when performing a regular cast. He also noticed that he had better control of the fish with the rods.

There are seven casting models from 8 to 9 1/2 feet long. A few of the bars have a two-part handle, construction that is honed with saltwater bars.

Saric recommended the 9 1/2 foot SKIXX for things like Cowgirls; the 9-foot extra heavy for the giant soft plastics, such as Bull Dawgs; the 9-foot medium for top water – “I can throw a mile with them” – and the 8-foot extra heavy that he uses for things like Suicks and Phantoms.

John Mazurkiewicz from Shimano said the last major release on an outdoor show in Chicago was the Tranx reel at the old Chicago Muskie Show. I have looked it up. It was eight years ago. Although the Tranx reel debuted at the Chicago Muskie Show, it was not for sale for a few weeks. The SKIXX bars are available at the Schaumburg Show. Kyle Danhausen of Shimano said the new SKIXX rods were for sale at Fish Tech (stand 524), The Anglers Outlet (410) and Presleys Outdoors (320).

“If you are fishing for skis, use them,” Saric said.

MSRP is $ 399.99.

Glen Gajewski showed other things at the booth of The Anglers Outlet in addition to the release of the SKIXX rods. They have a Fenwick Techna rod, priced at $ 199.99, but there is a show discount of 10 percent.

The coolest guys in the room were probably around the Cast Crew (420). My favorite position was, as usual, Lee’s Global Tackle (220). I always feel attracted to birds of prey. Wings and Talons is in booth 720.

Lori Drummond with a male owl at the Wings and Talons booth at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Show. Dal Bowman

Speaking of children, Chauncey’s Great Outdoors (24-27) is in his usual corner and includes the Chicago Herpetological Society and the historical fish exhibition of Dan Basore. A casting competition for high school students is on Sunday.

I think kids of all ages will enjoy the Great Lakes Fishery Commission (908) stand with an emphasis on sea arms control. OK, at the GLFC booth I also enjoyed talking to Mike Ryan about early coho fishing in Michigan City and Portage in Indiana. It is good on a butterworm on a mold under a bobber.

Commemorative Creations & Customs (105), the retention of memories by things such as ashes used on or with fishing bait, is back. You may have to be of a certain age to appreciate this position.

Quip of the day came during the presentation of Mark O’Neill (structure-fishing.com). He asked: “ How many fish in Lake Geneva? “” For a good show of hands, followed by: “How many are doing something good?” “”

I caught Oliver Ngy’s “ The Secrets to Trophy Fishing ” in the Hawg Trough. I wanted to see what he was like doing a seminar. While he dropped a “ That is what makes fish dope ”, he also continued his line usage and knots.

Oliver Ngy explains his commitment to trophy bass with the Hawg Trough. Dal Bowman

Women are attracting special attention this year with a Women in Fishing “ Meet & Greet ” at 9:00 am Sunday before the show starts. Then, at 10 a.m., Heather Hodson, Geri Meyer, Jen Ripple, Cheryl Smith, and Linda Leary had a panel discussion. Women are more striking at stands this year.

Since I look at thousands of fish photos every year, I had to do Hodson’s “ Fish photography: think outside the box with a classic grip and grin ”.

Hodson was a rodeo photographer, “ in the past and my brothers and dads were ropers. “”

She has 24,436 photos on her iPhone. “ I use my iPhone 85 percent of the time. “”

At one point she showed the different look of the same experience from different perspectives and angles. Her coolest photos come from an AquaTech innovation for underwater photography. She uses Snapseed as an editing program.

A few small things that were stuck.

“ I like to focus on eyeballs ” is very logical for us fishermen.

“ Don’t zoom in, come closer. Or buy a Gi-normous lens. “

“ I am a loser for a curved bar photo. “”

The show runs until Sunday. Information is at chicagoland.sportshows.com.