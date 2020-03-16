Shin Ha Kyun And Jung So Min Radiate Beneficial Vitality Though Filming Forthcoming KBS Drama

Shin Ha Kyun and Jung So Min are taking pleasure in filming “Soul Repairer” (working title).

“Soul Repairer” is a KBS drama that will convey to the tale of psychiatrists and their clients. Through different stories, the drama aims to ask, “Where does happiness arrive from?” and share a heartwarming concept of comfort with viewers.

In new stills, Shin Ha Kyun is smiling brightly to melt any tension on established. As a veteran actor, he potential customers the ambiance of the drama by taking care of the other actors as effectively as the generation crew and impressing them with his leadership and dependability.

Then there’s Jung So Min who smiles brightly the two on and off the digicam. With the amazing teamwork concerning the actors and the pleasurable atmosphere on established, Jung So Min and the other actors just can’t cease laughing. As filming progresses, she gradually immerses herself in her new function and reveals a excellent synchronization with it.

In one particular image, Shin Ha Kyun and Jung So Min gaze in just one course with major smiles, conveying the dazzling and happy atmosphere of the established. During the 1st taking pictures, somebody introduced a cake and shocked the cast and crew. Shin Ha Kyun and Jung So Min manufactured a desire for a safe filming until finally the stop before they blew out the candles. Many thanks to the to start with filming that began in a friendly ambiance, the cast and crew are creating up a reliable teamwork produced out of thoughtfulness and respect.

The creation crew shared, “Shin Ha Kyun, Jung So Min, and the others successfully completed their initial capturing. It is an honor to make a excellent drama with very good persons. As significantly as the therapeutic vitality we get from the set, we will do our best to produce warm therapeutic and convenience to the viewers.”

“Soul Repairer” will premiere in May perhaps. Check out out the script reading listed here!

Resource (1)

How does this posting make you truly feel?