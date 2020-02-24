shin-ha-kyun,-jung-so-min,-and-more-assemble-for-1st-script-examining-of-impending-kbs-drama

KBS 2TV’s approaching drama “Soul Repairer” (performing title) is raising anticipation with photos from its to start with script studying!

“Soul Repairer” will convey to the tale of psychiatrists and their individuals. Through a variety of stories, the drama aims to inquire, “Where does pleasure come from?” and share a heartwarming message of consolation with viewers.

The script examining took position in December 2019, and was attended by producing director (PD) Yoo Hyun Ki, screenwriter Lee Hyang Hee, and solid associates these types of as Shin Ha Kyun, Jung So Min, Tae In Ho, Park Ye Jin, Joo Min Kyung, Jo Kyung Sook, Park Soo Youthful, Jung Hae Kyun, Choi Jung Woo, Ahn Dong Gu, Park Han Sol, Kim Kang Min, Ha Young, Jang Yoo Sang, and Kim Ga Ran.

The PD and screenwriter explained “Soul Repairer” as a project they’ve been functioning on for a prolonged time and claimed, “We’re so delighted and nervous to be working with actors we’ve wished to perform with.” Shin Ha Kyun, who will enjoy a psychiatrist who is eager to do what ever it takes to help his people named Lee Si Joon, mentioned, “I will do my finest to make sure that we can adequately produce the message we hope to share.”

The script looking through lasted for roughly five hrs and the forged immersed them selves into their roles to build a riveting and energetic working experience. The output staff of “Soul Repairer” mentioned, “We hope to gift quite a few persons with consolation and empathy by our drama, and we had been off to a terrific start off with the initially script studying.”

They continued to insert, “PD Yoo Hyun Ki’s management and major photograph, screenwriter Lee Hold Hee’s heat script, and the actors’ devotion produced the ideal synergy. The script studying showed the sincerity and teamwork of the solid and crew, and we hope individuals will anticipate the drama.”

“Soul Repairer” is established to premiere in May possibly.

Supply (one)