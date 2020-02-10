Shin Hye Sun recounts how his father influenced his decision to take an upcoming movie

Shin Hye Sun shared an interesting story about how his father was involved in his decision to appear in his latest film!

On February 10, Bae Jong Ok and Shin Hye Sun appeared on SBS PowerFM’s “Jang Ye Won’s Cine Town” to promote their upcoming film “Innocence”.

During the show, Shin Hye Sun explained, “Before filming started, I left home one day with the script on our kitchen table. My father read it during my absence. When I got home, he recommended the movie and said he hoped I would appear there, so I reread the script. “

She added, “From what I know, my father sometimes reads the scripts I receive. But it was the first time that he recommended that I appear in a project. Although the final decision was mine, it had a big influence on my choice. “

New film “Innocence” will tell the story of lawyer Jung In (Shin Hye Sun), who tries to prove that her mother Hwa Ja (Bae Jong Ok) is innocent when she becomes suspected of murder after wine from rice was poisoned at her husband’s. funeral. Jung In works with the local mayor (Heo Joon Ho) to discover the secrets of the city. The film is released on March 5.

