Shin Hye Sun Seeks The Truth In Movie Poster

Shin Hye Sun’s next film “Innocence” has released photos and an official poster!

“Innocence” is the first time that Shin Hye Sun plays the main role in a feature film. She had previously appeared in short films and small parts in “A Violent Prosecutor” and “A Day”. Shin Hye Sun is best known for her roles in dramas, most recently “My Golden Life”, “Thirty But Seventeen” and “Angel’s Last Mission: Love.” “

“Innocence” tells the story of a lawyer named Jung In (Shin Hye Sun) trying to prove his mother’s innocence and uncover the secrets of a small village with the help of the local mayor (Heo Jun Ho). Her mother, Hwa Ja (Bae Jong Ok), was charged with murder after rice wine was poisoned at her husband’s funeral, but she suffers from memory loss and cannot defend herself.

Hong Kyung also plays his first screen role as Ahn Jung Soo, Jung In’s younger brother, who is on the autism spectrum. This character will play a key role in discovering the truth behind their mother accused of murder.

Tae Hang Ho, who plays the former classmate of Jung In, Yang Wang Yong, showed a unique chemistry with Shin Hye Sun during their audition together. As a local police officer, he helps Jung In in his quest to uncover the secrets of his hometown.

To complete the cast as local villagers, you will find Go Chang Suk and Park Chul Min. Go Chang Suk plays Jung In’s parent and explains why the villagers treated the Jung In family coldly. Park Chul Min plays a mysterious character who is connected to all the villagers and their secrets and helps Jung In in his quest for the truth.

“Innocence” will be released on March 5 in South Korea.

In the meantime, check out Shin Hye Sun in “Angel’s Last Mission: Love” below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?