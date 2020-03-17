Shin Hye Sunshine In Talks To Lead New tvN Historic Fusion Drama

Shin Hye Sunlight is in talks to star in a new tvN drama!

On March 17, News1 noted that Shin Hye Sun experienced gained the supply to star as the female direct for the forthcoming tvN drama “Queen Cheorin” (literal title).

Following the experiences, Shin Hye Sun’s agency YNK Entertainment commented, “Shin Hye Solar has obtained the supply to star as the feminine direct Kim So Yong for ‘Queen Cheorin,’ and she is positively examining the offer.”

With Joseon Dynasty as the background, “Queen Cheorin” will be a brilliant and comedic fusion sageuk (Korean historical drama). The drama will be composed by scriptwriter Park Gye Ok who wrote “Doctor Prisoner” and “Inspiring Technology,” and it will be helmed by PD (manufacturing director) Yoon Sung Shik who directed “Hwarang” and “Tower of Babel.”

“Queen Cheorin” will be about Bong Hwan, a male living in present day occasions whose soul will get trapped in the physique of a queen from the Joseon Dynasty. The drama will notify the tale from a refreshing perspective while showcasing a new style of genre as it will take on the fight from gender stereotypes.

Right after generating her debut by way of KBS’s “School 2013,” Shin Hye Sun rose to fame as a result of her job in the KBS weekend drama “Five Enough” again in 2016. Given that then, she has starred in quite a few assignments like SBS’s “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” tvN’s “Forest of Techniques,” KBS’s “My Golden Life,” SBS’s “30 but 17,” and KBS’s “Angel’s Last Mission: Really like.” Lately, she has also been verified to star in the movie “Innocence.”

“Queen Cheorin” is scheduled to air someday in November.

