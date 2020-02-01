Shin Sung Rok has confirmed his meeting with the creators of “The Last Empress” in a new drama

Shin Sung Rok should appear in a new drama!

In December, it was reported that Shin Sung Rok was positively considering an offer to appear in the next drama “Penthouse”. On February 1, his agency HB Entertainment confirmed: “Shin Sung Rok made the decision to appear in ‘Penthouse.” “

“Penthouse” will be a drama written by screenwriter Kim Soon Ok and directed by director (PD) Joo Dong Min, who worked on the hit SBS drama “The Last Empress” with Shin Sung Rok. The drama will revolve around the ambition, motherhood and success of a woman as she goes into the real estate sector with one goal in mind, to become a part of high society.

Shin Sung Rok will assume the role of Joo Dan Tae, head of an investment and engineering firm in the real estate industry.

The drama is scheduled to air this year, and Eugene and Lee Ji Ah are currently in talks to appear in the drama as well.

Are you excited to see Shin Sung Rok in the drama to come? Watch his work with screenwriter Kim Soon Ok and PD Joo Dong Min in “The Last Empress” below!

Watch now

Source (1)

Best photo credits: Xportsnews.

How do you feel in this article?