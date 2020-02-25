shin-ye-eun-and-infinite’s-l-discuss-about-their-impending-drama-in-job-interview-for-marie-claire

INFINITE’s L and Shin Ye Eun not too long ago did a photograph shoot with Marie Claire Korea, wherever they opened up in their interview about performing and their future drama.

“Meow, the Top secret Boy” facilities close to Hong Jo (INFINITE’s L, credited by his authentic identify Kim Myung Soo), a heat-hearted cat that aids heal his lonely owner’s emotional turmoil, and Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun), the girl who adopts him.

Of the new drama, L stated that “Meow, the Secret Boy” has a pretty tender and heat environment. Shin Ye Eun adding that the drama will convey to a story about how life is cherished, amping anticipation for the drama’s premiere.

L also expressed in the job interview that he hopes to turn out to be far more consistent in his performing and that he will attempt to perform tough to meet that goal. Shin Ye Eun shared that she wishes to turn out to be additional self-confident in herself and in her qualities in the future.

“Meow, the Key Boy” premieres on March 25 at 10 p.m. KST and will be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

Examine out the teaser for “Meow, the Magic formula Boy” under!

