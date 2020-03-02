shin-ye-eun-and-infinite’s-l-loosen-up-in-the-warm-daylight-in-“meow-the-key-boy”-main-posters

“Meow the Key Boy” has revealed stunning most important posters featuring its two principal qualified prospects Kim Myung Soo (INFINITE’s L) and Shin Ye Eun!

“Meow the Mystery Boy” is centered on a webtoon of the exact title and will be a fantasy romantic comedy about a cat who transforms into a guy. Kim Myung Soo will just take on the function of cat Hong Jo, who starts off dwelling a precarious double daily life as both equally a male and a cat. Along with him is Shin Ye Eun playing Kim Sol Ah, a puppy-like human who can take treatment of Hong Jo.

In the initially poster, Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun have a sweet nap with the sun shining on them. Kim Myung Soo’s gentle gaze and Shin Ye Eun’s soft smile helps make them show up as if they are inside of a fairytale.

Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun are whispering to each other though looking through a comic ebook in the next poster. Kim Myung Soo looks content material as he listens diligently to what Shin Ye Eun has to say. The satisfied atmosphere involving the two people today raises anticipation for “Meow the Key Boy.”

The poster shoot took place on January 24 in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. The two actors showed fantastic teamwork with each individual other, switching their poses and expressions with just about every click on of the camera’s shutter. Even though monitoring the photographs, Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun complimented and assisted each and every other—Kim Myung Soo by smoothing out Shin Ye Eun’s collar and Shin Ye Eun by sharing ideas with him. It was thanks to their tricky function and enthusiasm that the posters turned out the way they did.

The drama’s producers shared, “We are doing the job on the venture with the hopes that ‘Meow the Secret Boy’ will remind individuals of their nostalgic youth or the youth they are residing at present. ‘Meow the Magic formula Boy,’ a drama that will make viewers discover the contentment they experienced concealed absent someplace, will be coming to you alongside with the arrival of spring, so please search forward to it.”

“Meow the Magic formula Boy” premiers on March 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

