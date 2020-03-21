Shin Ye Eun Goes By The Numerous Thoughts Of To start with Appreciate In “Meow The Key Boy”

KBS’s forthcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Meow the Magic formula Boy” has shared new stills of Shin Ye Eun’s first appreciate blossoming.

“Meow the Solution Boy” will explain to the tale of Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo), a cat who can mysteriously remodel into a human, and Kim Sol Ah, a pup-like man or woman who nevertheless likes other individuals even if they damage her.

Shin Ye Eun is getting on the job of Kim Sol Ah, who is so trusting of people and has a kind heart. She usually appears to be to be the 1 who offers much more when it will come to appreciate, and for the reason that of this, she unexpectedly finds herself using car of the cat still left guiding by the ex-girlfriend of the guy she’s been in an unrequited like with for 10 years.

The new stills present Kim Sol Ah viewing somebody and slowly making her way to them. When their eyes meet up with, she cannot enable but cover her facial area with her scarf as her coronary heart races, likely by means of a variety of thoughts from joy to sorrow, reflecting the story of her first enjoy that she will inform in the drama.

The output staff stated, “Shin Ye Eun was equipped to recreate that delicate feeling of initially really like so perfectly that we were being thrilled just looking at her. She has an awesome storytelling capability that definitely shone in this scene,” and “We hope viewers will enjoy around ‘Meow the Magic formula Boy.’”

“Meow the Top secret Boy” will premiere on March 25 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

