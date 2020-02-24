shin-ye-eun-is-shy-but-inquisitive-in-poster-for-future-romance-drama-with-infinite’s-l

KBS has launched a new teaser poster of Shin Ye Eun for the impending drama “Meow, the Mystery Boy“!

The upcoming fantasy-romantic comedy will be primarily based on a webtoon of the very same title and tells the tale of a cat that can transform into a person and a puppy-like female.

Adhering to a poster of INFINITE’s L, the drama has now launched a poster for Shin Ye Eun as her character Kim Sol Ah. She is wearing a brilliant yellow hoodie and her dazzling smile lights up the place. Her tagline reads, “Do you know how to browse other people’s hearts?” and it will be appealing to see who Kim Sol Ah is directing these words to, and whose heart she would like to get a peek into. Shin Ye Eun beautifully encapsulates the character of Kim Sol Ah, who is shy but nevertheless desires to converse to men and women and get one action closer to them.

The output staff members mentioned, “Shin Ye Eun is an actress with great assortment who can express everything from contentment to ache. So we considered she would be the finest particular person to consider on the character of Kim Sol Ah, who is generally genuine about appreciate and folks. You should anticipate it.”

“Meow, the Key Boy” is established to premiere at 10 p.m. KST on March 25, and will be available on Viki.

Test out a teaser for the drama underneath!

Look at Now

Supply (1)