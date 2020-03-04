shin-ye-eun-sweetly-warms-up-a-child-in-the-snow-in-future-passionate-comedy

KBS 2TV’s impending drama “Meow the Secret Boy” has unveiled new stills of Shin Ye Eun.

Primarily based on a webtoon of the similar title, “Meow the Solution Boy” is a fantasy intimate comedy about a cat who transforms into a person. INFINITE’s L will acquire on the part of the cat Hong Jo, who commences living a precarious double life as the two a guy and a cat. Alongside him is Shin Ye Eun playing Kim Sol Ah, a pet-like human who normally takes treatment of Hong Jo.

In new stills, Kim Sol Ah comes throughout a little boy who is shivering in the chilly snow. Kim Sol Ah doesn’t hesitate to choose off her crimson scarf and wrap it all-around his neck alternatively. She reassures the boy or girl with a dazzling smile and a mild tap on the nose. Shin Ye Eun portrays her new job faithfully by expressing the character’s sweet eyes and heat individuality.

Shin Ye Eun explained, “‘Meow the Key Boy’ is a quite valuable drama. I’m thrilled and on the lookout ahead to the first episode as it approaches simply because I had a good time doing work with a good solid and crew in a quite heartwarming atmosphere.”

The manufacturing crew commented, “Shin Ye Eun is an actress with ‘beautiful power’ who brightens up her surroundings with her constructive spirit and thoughtful mother nature. Please look ahead to her new transformation that will delicately resolve considerations about adore and associations.”

“Meow the Secret Boy” premieres on March 25 at 10 p.m. KST and will be out there on Viki.

