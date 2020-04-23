Shin Ye Eun’s Not Afraid Kim Myung Soo Will Leave Her Side in “Meow The Secret Boy”

Shin Ye Eun and Kim Myung Soo are scared to split on KBS 2TV’s “Meow the Secret Boy.”

The show is about a passionate webtoon artist Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun) and a cat named Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo) who can secretly be human whenever she catches one of Kim Sol Ah’s belongings.

In the last episode, Hong Jo confessed to Kim Sol Ah’s secret identity, causing her to burst into tears of shock. Strange storms came between the two as they faced a brutal reality.

The newly released section shows Hong Jo approaching Kim Sol Ah. She placed a soft hand on her forehead, and as she touched it, she slowly opened her eyes and looked at him. Her eyes were filled with sadness and she seemed to be wondering if this was a dream or not. Hong Jo was sitting on the ground in her bed, and she showed us a gentle sense of usefulness.

The scene was shot in Gyeonggi Province on the 27th, Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun, who exchanged jokes with friendly smiles during the break, quickly dropped the character during rehearsals. He discussed every line and emotion with the director, and he was ready to start filming.

Kim Myung Soo represents Hong Kong’s delicate and delicate side, while Shin Ye Eun draws Kim Sol Ah’s turmoil with her eyes. The emotional atmosphere caused even the attendants to intervene, and when their enthusiastic performances were taken, the crew responded with applause.

The production team shared, “The emotional explosive scene of two teenagers who never give up is sad. With all the secrets revealed, please look forward to what Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun will do, how to resolve the issue, and how the love story will move forward. “

The next episode of “Meow the Secret Boy” will air on April 23 at 10 pm. KST.

