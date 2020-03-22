Shinhwa’s Eric, Go Received Hee, And More Display The Unique Associations In “Eccentric! Chef Moon”

New stills have been introduced for “Eccentric! Chef Moon.”

This upcoming Channel A drama is about reckless entire world-famed style designer Yoo Bella who suffers from memory decline but ordeals like, growth, and accomplishment just after assembly star chef Moon Seung Mo.

In the drama, Go Gained Hee portrays Yoo Bella, a designer who shocked the planet with her genius assortment starting up with her debut. Even though Yoo Bella is a designer with international affect, she has under no circumstances disclosed her encounter.

Gil Hae Yeon seems as Yoo Bella’s consultant Jang Sun Young. As someone who has recognised the designer for a extended time, Jang Sunshine Younger is like relatives. But she’s also demanding when it comes to vogue, and she applied her intention-oriented individuality to drive Yoo Bella to results.

In the stills, they have equivalent ferocity in their eyes and an air of stress fairly than closeness between them.

A further established of stills provides viewers a glimpse at the teamwork among Moon Seung Mo (played by Shinhwa’s Eric) and Choi Gun Woo (performed by Joo Jong Hyuk).

Moon Seung Mo is a star chef who opens pop-up dining places all about the earth to introduce people today to Korean meals. He will work closely with setting up director Choi Gun Woo to get ready for new pop-up dining establishments.

Choi Gun Woo is the great business enterprise associate geared up with handsome looks and economical organization skills. He presents the star chef with refreshing substances and encourages the pop-up dining places.

In the stills, the two companions ponder about their restaurant opening jointly and display off their bromance. Moon Seung Mo’s sharp eye for excellent ingredients and Choi Gun Woo’s superb planning abilities make them the perfect crew.

A different established of stills showcase lovely chemistry amongst Eric and Go Do Yeon.

In the stills, the two people sit alongside one another in a area with vintage vibes. Eric appears sullen though Go Do Yeon appears harmless as they look at a single an additional.

Although Moon Seung Mo is a famous chef, he moves to Seoha Village after a sudden accident. Listed here, he operates into Kim Seol Ah (played by Go Do Yeon) who statements to be his daughter. He doesn’t settle for this as she has no proof, but he also protects her when she falls into danger.

This father-daughter duo will fill the screens with heartwarming times.

The closing stills display Moon Seung Mo and Yoo Bella just about every doing the job tricky in their respective fields.

“Eccentric! Chef Moon” premieres on March 27 at 10:50 p.m. KST, and will be offered on Viki!

Test out the latest teaser below:

