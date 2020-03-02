shinhwa’s-eric,-go-won-hee,-and-go-do-yeon-tease-attention-grabbing-dynamics-to-appear-in-“eccentric!-chef-moon”

Future Friday-Saturday drama “Eccentric! Chef Moon” has produced new stills exhibiting an fascinating dynamic concerning Moon Seung Jo (Shinhwa’s Eric), Yoo Bella (Go Gained Hee), and Kim Seol Ah (Go Do Yeon)!

“Eccentric! Chef Moon” will be a healing romantic comedy that centers around globally-renowned manner designer Yoo Bella, who loses her memory because of to an incident and starts to stay a carefree life in the town of Seoha. There, she fulfills star chef Moon Seung Jo and learns about expansion, really like, and good results.

The new stills give a glimpse into the dynamics that Moon Seung Jo, Yoo Bella, and Kim Seol Ah will have in the drama. Yoo Bella has become a carefree troublemaker thanks to an unexpected accident, Kim Seol Ah seems one particular working day and promises that Moon Seung Jo is her father, and Moon Seung Jo is sitting down at the centre of their attention.

Curiosity is expanding to know what form of tale the three will share, as well as how they all ended up dwelling less than the exact roof. The chemistry involving Yoo Bella’s sunny disposition and Kim Seol Ah’s maturity will be exciting for viewers to check out as perfectly.

“Eccentric! Chef Moon” is established to premiere at 10: 50 p.m. KST on March 27 and will be available on Viki!

Examine out the latest teaser for the drama down below:

