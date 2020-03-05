shinhwa’s-eric-+-go-won-hee-go-straight-from-their-1st-conference-to-living-collectively-in-“eccentric!-chef-moon”

Channel A’s upcoming drama “Eccentric! Chef Moon” has shared a new glimpse of the chemistry amongst its two sales opportunities!

“Eccentric! Chef Moon” is a heartwarming intimate comedy that will comply with the unusual appreciate tale of Yoo Bella, a globe-well known style designer who has shed her recollections (performed by Go Gained Hee), and star chef Moon Seung Mo (played by Shinhwa’s Eric).

Despite the fact that Yoo Bella was the moment a remarkably-pushed and successful designer, an unforeseen incident results in her to completely transform into an incident-inclined klutz who is unable to recall her past. Following she moves to the countryside, she fulfills chef Moon Seung Mo and embarks on an sudden journey of advancement, adore, and development.

Intriguingly, Yoo Bella and Moon Seung Mo wind up going in with each other straight away immediately after their first meeting—piquing viewers’ curiosity as to how the pair to start with achieved and what potential customers them to close up residing below the same roof.

On March four, the forthcoming drama launched numerous new stills of its two prospects on the lookout adorably domestic at residence. In a person photograph, the few exudes a calm chemistry as they share a conversation around tea in an additional, Yoo Bella carefully watches Moon Seung Mo as he shows off his cooking capabilities in the kitchen.

“Eccentric! Chef Moon” premieres on March 27 at 10: 50 p.m. KST and will be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, check out out a teaser for the drama beneath!

