Shinjiro Koizumi’s comments on Japan’s coal-fired power plant exports are causing backlash

The recent statements by Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, which raised doubts about the country’s exports of coal-fired power plants, have been taken up by the government and the government bloc and have been well received by opposition lawmakers.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Koizumi pointed out that a project in Vietnam in which Japan is involved does not meet state standards for the export of coal-fired power plants.

An official of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party criticized the statements. “I understand his desire to demonstrate his presence, but he should be careful what he says so that his comments are not interpreted as a discord in the cabinet,” said the official.

Koizumi’s comments came from the fact that Japan’s exports of coal-fired power plants are under fire from the international community because they run counter to efforts to combat global warming.

The minister looked for ways to curb such exports, but Koizumi was unable to provide specific measures because the environment minister has no authority over infrastructure exports and energy policies.

The government’s basic energy plan is for Japan to support the deployment of state-of-the-art power plants when applications are made to introduce the country’s highly efficient coal-fired power plant technology.

A Japanese trading house has invested in the project in Vietnam, while the Japanese Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and others are considering loans. However, according to the Department of the Environment and other sources, the construction is expected to be carried out by US and Chinese companies.

In his Tuesday speeches, Koizumi announced his intention to hold talks with government agencies responsible for energy policy.

A Ministry of Energy official said, “The construction of high-efficiency coal-fired power plants is in line with government standards, and such projects will help reduce carbon emissions.”

“Was it okay to unilaterally disclose what was up for discussion?” Asked the official, expressing his dissatisfaction with the Environment Minister’s statements.

“We didn’t choose funding,” said a JBIC official about the project in Vietnam. “We will make a decision after reviewing government policies.”

It is uncertain whether the government can support the Environment Minister’s views. “It is now difficult to stop the project in Vietnam,” said a senior official from the Ministry of the Environment.

Contrary to the reactions of the government and the government bloc, opposition lawmakers made positive comments about Koizumi’s statements. “We will support him,” said Democratic Party leader Yuichiro Tamaki.