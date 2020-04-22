Shirley Knight, star of Desperate Housewives, dies at the age of 83

Actress Shirley Knight died at the age of 83 (photo: Getty / Rex)

Twice Oscar-nominated Shirley Knight died at the age of 83.

The award-winning actress died in Texas at the home of her daughter, actress Kaitlin Hopkins.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress died on Wednesday of natural causes.

As a tribute to Shirley on Facebook, her daughter wrote: “Early in the morning of April 22 you died, and your sweet soul left us in a better place.

“I was at your side and you went quietly. For me you were “only mom”, for some you were “Miss Knight”, “Miss Shirley”, “Mama Shirley” (for my students), “Shirl the Girl” (for friends) and “Shirley Knight” to your fans.

Shirley was Tony and Emmy award-winning actress, whose impressive career included nominated performances both on screen and on stage.

Shirley starred in Desperate Housewives (photo: ABC)

In fact, she had a groundbreaking role in adapting Delbert Mann to the Pulitzer award-winning play William Inge The Dark at the Top of the Stairs, receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

She was nominated in the same category two years later for her role in the adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ Sweet Bird of Youth by Richard Brooks.

The talented actress won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress for accusation: McMartin trial (photo: NBCUniversal)

Shirley gave unforgettable television appearances on shows such as The Outer Limits through the streets of San Francisco, Thirtysomething and NYPD Blue.

It will be recognized by many by Phyllis Van De Kamp in Desperate Housewives.

The actress waved on the screen and the stage in the 1960s (Photo: Rex functions)

In addition to working on the screen, the deceased actress was a valued Broadway star.

In 1976, she won the prestigious Tony Award for her role as Carla in Kennedy’s children’s play, Robert Patrick’s play.

Award-winners Tony Edward Herrmann, Carole Bishop, Shirley Knight and Sammy Williams in 1976 (Photo: AP)

While she was nominated for the main actress in the play The Young Man of Atlanta in 1997 alongside Rip Torna.

Shirley Knight pictured in 2008 (Photo: AP Photo)

Her other unforgettable roles on Broadway are Three Sisters, We’ve always lived in the castle and The Watering Place with William Devane.

The memorial service will be held in Los Angeles early next year.

Instead of flowers, a contribution to her memory can be made to the Shirley Knight Memorial Fund at Texas State University.

Shirley survived two daughters, Kaitlin Hopkins, screenwriter Sophie C. Hopkins and her stepdaughter Justine.

