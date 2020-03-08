Shishkin and Asterion Forlonge clash at Supreme

Shishkin and Asterion Forlonge are two of the 16 runners declared for Sky Bet Supreme Novices & # 39; Hurdles in Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Having failed to get beyond the second flight on his valuable debut, Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin has proven to be a first-class prospect with two easy wins at Newbury and Huntingdon, which pushed him to favor the traditional curtain festival.

Henderson also leads Chantry House and Allart in their quest for a fourth supreme success.

Willie Mullins has won the race more than any other coach, beating four of the last seven winners and six in all, and the tourist attraction gave him his first success at the Festival reaching gold in 1995.

His main competitor this time is Asterion Forlonge, who like Shishkin wears the colors of owner Joe Donnelly.

Gray is undefeated in three starts by the rules and escaped with a grade one in Leopardstown last month.

Like Henderson, Mullins does fire with a three-face attack, with Elixir D & # 39; Ainay and Berkshire Royal, which makes its debut hurdle, also feature in the latter field.

After confirming that star star Envoi Allen will run in Ballymore on Wednesday, Gordon Elliott trusts Abacadabras, while Tolworth Hurdle winner Fiddlerontheroof is one of the top contenders for Colin Tizzard.

Edwardstone (Alan King), Captain Guinness (Henry de Bromhead), and the Soviet Pimpinella (Peter Fahey) are the others on note.

Eleven runners are ready to compete for the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy, with De Bromhead’s De Bromhead Notebook and Cash Back renewing the rivalry after finishing first and second at the Irish Arkle in Leopardstown last month.

Fakir D & # 39; Joseph O & # 39; s Oudairies Brien is another big hope for Ireland as the home team includes Brew & # 39; stretch by Olly Murphy, Dan Skelton’s Maire Banrigh and Esprit Du Large, trained by Evan Williams.

Kim Bailey’s vinndication runs a field of 24 runners declared for the Ultimate Handicap Chase, though that number will be reduced by one after the General Prince was declared no early contestant.

Vinndication’s rivals include Discorama by Paul Nolan, Kildisart by Ben Pauling and The Cond cond yard by David Bridgwater.

Only 7 lb separates the 22 contenders for prosecution of disabled startups from the Northern Trust Company.

Henderson Precious Cargo and Mick Channon’s Hold The Note carry the weights, with Whatmore by Henry Daly and Senselano trained by Noel Williams at the bottom. Kim Bailey and Elliott’s Imperial Aura & # 39; Galvin are the two best on the market.

Willie and Patrick Mullins combine with their carefully selected favorite at the conclusion of National Hunt Chase.

The eight-year-old will face 13 rivals, including Richard Hobson’s Lord Du Mesnil, Mount Sam Waley-Cohen and Elliott’s Ravenhill, which is traversed by Jamie Codd.