ShitKid: Rough Trade East, London

ShitKid | Fruity tones Alex Chilltown

Rough Trade East, London

February 5, 2020

With a selection of homebrew releases dating back to 2016 and a recent collaboration with the Melvins, ShitKid is back to terrorize the British public for a series of one-week shows. Brett Dunford wanted to explore the Swedish electro-punk duo at Rough Trade East in London.

There were several gigs that I could have judged this week, but I chose ShitKid. The name just grabbed me. Until then I had never heard of Åsa Söderqvist or Lina Molarin Ericsson. And it shows how out of contact I am because the first person I met outside the room was a young lady who had traveled from Israel. 3000 miles is a long journey to see an off-radar band from Sweden for half an hour in a grungy record store in London …

Alex Chilltown start the show. All groups play about thirty minutes each with a fifteen minute break in between, so no one shines or welcomes their welcome. Although sonically different from the looser, crazier shenanigans of the following two acts, Chilltown’s dreamy indie rock offers are large, airy and easy to wave around.

The singer has an androgynous appearance and is charismatic enough to charm the audience. The drummer hits hard. The guitarist walks around with his ax up. My Vitriol-like. Gothy. Psychedelic.

Speaking of psychedelia, when Fruit tones went on stage, I wondered in which year they all lived. The singer / guitarist looks like Tony Iommi around 1972, the drummer looks like a cross between Robin Askwith and Gaz Coombes, and the bass player looks … well, like a bass player (I know at least two people who have anti-aircraft guns before me) give, soz).

But these cats from Manchester are electric! Consider a cocktail consisting of Thee Headcoats, with a dash of New York Dolls, topped with the humor of The Hives, and you would be warm. All three members fit in perfectly, whether they rock or pamper the crowd with sarcastic banter, and I was not prepared for their fast, earthy old school jam. They can steal the show from any headliner, which is a tough task, even when ShitKid plays at their worst. If it wasn’t a previous commitment, I’d look at them again tonight.

By the time the “headliners” came on stage tonight, I started to wonder if I would actually watch Shitkid at their worst. A series of technical problems threatened to chew their time slot. First equipment from Åsa. Then it’s Lina’s. My photographer for the night, Paul, spoke in my ear: “Oh, shit. Her guitar always cuts away ‘. I then spoke in the ear of the young lady from Israel, “Oh shit. Her guitar always cuts away. “And her face was literal,” Oh shit … “

Fortunately the intervention came (several times) and the girls immediately fell into the dirty layer of Feels Like the Movies. It is difficult to describe them. Let’s say they are your bag or not. Minimalistic punk. Sometimes electronically. Often incoherent. Always fun.

Romance followed and was played incorrectly from start to finish. Does anyone care? No. It didn’t stop me from enjoying myself. In fact, they have ruined the entire concert considerably. And that’s the thing: ShitKid could ruin your entire life and you would still forgive them, because they are fond of every bum notes, feedback pops and the general sound of everything held together with duct tape and chewing gum. a few minutes. And the little crowd in the heart of Brick Lane also loved every minute.

“This next song is called Romance,” Åsa announced immediately after playing the exact same song. It is difficult to say whether it is intentional or not. “Oh, wait,” she corrected herself with a reserved grin. “We just played it. Sorry.’

I think Get Jealous was the next one. You will have to forgive me for not writing down a fixed list; I was too cheerfully distracted to worry. The four main songs that make up their latest album, Duo Limbo, were performed in a pulsating, sloppy way. Lina seemed. Subtract sliding around, characteristic bass girl movements; playing on her feet, on her knees, on her back, and even at some point with the instrument behind her head. She shows a lively display.

And … oops! Åsa has just messed up the text on their basic Jaxx-like thumper High Way. Again, no fucks given. She just bumps around with a grin.

Anger MGMT and Eagles Over America were both there somewhere towards the end. Despite the blunders of Åsa, she is a great vocalist and competent musician who can play it starkly and deeply. You’d probably think she was American if you didn’t know anything about her. It exudes a stubbornness reminiscent of a rebellious teenage daughter who was caught stealing her father’s car.

“Hey,” she addresses the amused crowd with an inquisitive tone. “Does anyone have weed? No look. I mean it. Can someone get some weed?

I closed my grinning mouth.

Sugartown packed the set and stormed down. It is easily their best known song and buzzed away like a metronomic hornet. The audience went all out for it. Lina hit her guitar on the keys during the catchy chorus, while Åsa sank seductively into the microphone: “I’m going to Su-Su-Su-Su-Su-Su-Su-Su-Sugartown.”

ShitKid roughly sands the edges and offers a soulful live experience. Visually energetic, boisterous and borderline-shambolic, they are musically dark, deviant but addictive. If you’re in the London area, they’re playing tonight (February 8) at the Old Blue Last in Shoreditch, so if you want to see what all the fuss is about, go and see them. You might just fall in love.

~

For more information about ShitKid, visit their official website and Facebook page.

Information about fruit tones can be found on their Bandcamp and Facebook page.

Information about Alex Chilltown can be found on their Bandcamp and Facebook page.

Words by Brett Dunford.

All photos © Paul Grace.

