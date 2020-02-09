Shock death on virus ship infected as three cruise ships

A crew member was found dead on the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s Anthem of the Seas after four passengers were tested for coronavirus, but this turned out to be negative.

Four thousand passengers fled the ship after it docked in the port city of Bayonne, New Jersey, after reports that Chinese nationals were ill during a Caribbean cruise.

Passengers wait for transportation after disembarking from the Anthem of the Seas cruise ship at the Cape Liberty Cruise Port. Photo / AP

About two dozen Chinese passengers were isolated on board, but only four were tested and then taken to hospital after thousands of other passengers left the ship.

The news of the male crew member found dead on the anthem was accompanied by a report in which the authorities did not believe the death was caused by the corona virus.

But NBC4NY reported that they treated it with “an abundance of caution” when waiting for results after death.

“The crew member, a Filipino citizen, was found in an engine room last weekend,” the publication said, citing two sources.

“His body was kept in a refrigerator until the ship docked in New Jersey.”

The number of cruise ships with confirmed coronavirus-infected passengers currently sailing or anchoring but not allowed to disembark appears to be three, with the Holland America liner Westerdam declining to visit Guam.

Royal Caribbean has prohibited the embarkation of passport holders from China, Hong Kong or Macau on one of its ships.

Rescue workers are preparing to remove a coronavirus-diagnosed passenger from the Diamond Princess. Photo / Getty Images

The stricken luxury liner Diamond Princess is stranded in Yokohama, Japan, with 64 coronavirus cases, including at least five Australians and twelve Americans, after the Japanese Ministry of Health confirmed that the number had increased by a further three.

Around 276 of the 3700 on board are infected.

Despite the quarantine ship’s protection from other infecting outsiders, it is home to the largest known virus cluster outside of China, and its fearful passengers have no release date.

A picture of a Japanese flag popped up over the side of the ship in words that means “medicine missing” has appeared.

A passenger wrote on Twitter: “I keep hearing painful coughs from a foreigner in a nearby room.”

In Hong Kong, 3,600 people stand before a third night on the World Dream luxury liner, on which eight former passengers tested positive for the virus.

The Japanese flag with the words “Lack of medication” hung from a balcony on board the Diamond Princess. Photo / Getty Images

So far, 35 crew members and nine passengers who previously reported fever or respiratory problems have had a negative test for fatal coronavirus, the South China Morning Post reported.

Last week, paramedics in Hong Kong, wearing protective clothing from head to toe, loaded a person who was completely wrapped in plastic into an ambulance that was parked next to the World Dream.

Tensions increased when on-board entertainment such as screenings and mahjong games ceased to reduce passenger contact.

Cruise ship passengers who have been quarantined on the World Dream wave from the ship to the people on the quay. Photo / AP

If all 1,800 crew members test negative for the virus, the ship’s officials hope to be able to get off the ship by Tuesday.

However, some speculated that untested passengers could get stuck on the ship for longer.

The ship left Hong Kong for a cruise to Taiwan a week ago, but was rejected by the Taiwanese authorities.

Holland America’s Westerdam from the US State Department in Guam in the western Pacific was denied port calls after suspected virus patients were reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said foreign passengers are not allowed to enter Japan.

The ship with more than 2,000 people was near Okinawa and was looking for another port.

The corona virus, first identified in Wuhan, China, has spread worldwide in Sydney with 37,515 confirmed cases and 813 deaths on Sunday afternoon.

Most of the cases are in mainland China. Common signs of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.