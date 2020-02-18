[Shock Poll: Joe Biden Prospects Bernie Sanders in Nevada with Latino Voters]

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential prospect Bernie Sanders lately shot earlier previous Vice President Joe Biden into a lead in the Nevada caucus polling, but a new Telemundo poll reveals Biden beating Sanders with Latino voters — a group that has been a solid Sanders constituency — in the point out.

Sanders has prolonged done nicely with Latino voters nationally, as very well as in Nevada, but the Telemundo study displays Biden with a guide more than Sanders, albeit a slim just one: Biden captivated 34 p.c assistance to Sanders’ 31 percent.

But this poll was also taken prior to Sanders and his supporters started feuding with the Culinary Workers’ Union, which blanketed its membership with anti-Medicare for All messaging soon after the New Hampshire major. That resulted in a hurricane of assaults on union leaders from Sanders’ on the net supporters, which the Sanders campaign has had to publicly address several situations.

There was some quasi-fantastic information for Sanders, embedded in some bad information in general for Democrats. A person of the poll’s “key findings” was that “Almost a quarter of the population surveyed, regardless of celebration, think that President Trump is having to pay more focus to the concerns that affect the Latino local community than all other candidates, with the exception of Bernie Sanders”.

No other Democratic candidate bought out of single digits in the Telemundo poll, with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg getting the next runner-up location at seven p.c, just ahead of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 6 per cent, which was just forward of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar’s five %.

Latino voters produced up about 20 per cent of the caucus citizens in 2016, and with early voting included this calendar year, that proportion could be even better.