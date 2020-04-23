Shock, surprise: Packers draft QB Jordan Love in very first round

Did the Packers do it all over again? We’ll see about that.

Needing a focus on for Aaron Rodgers, the Packers as an alternative took his heir obvious in the NFL Draft on Thursday night. Inexperienced Bay moved up four spots to No. 26 overall in a trade with the Dolphins and took Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

It was reminiscent of 2005, when the Packers drafted Rodgers with the No. 24 over-all decide on even although 35-yr-aged Brett Favre still was heading sturdy. Rodgers spent a few seasons as Favre’s backup just before changing Favre in 2008. The rest is heritage.

Rodgers is nevertheless deadly — he threw for 4,002 yards and 26 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions in 2019. But he has not been quite as prolific or efficient as he was in the key of his Corridor of Fame profession. In the past five seasons, Rodgers has a 97.5 passer score, like 95.4 previous period — ranking 15th, fourth, eighth, 13th and 12th in the NFL. In the previous five (2010-14), his passer rating was a robust 110.3 — position 3rd, initially, very first, fifth and second in the NFL.

The Packers figured to draft an offensive participant. They permit limited end Jimmy Graham go in no cost company. And their getting corps requirements an up grade, with Davante Adams (83 receptions, 997 yards, 5 touchdowns) the only receiver with a lot more than 500 yards. So drafting Enjoy was a bit of a surprise. But as a crew that has had two quarterbacks above the previous 18 seasons — both equally Hall of Famers — the Packers get the gain of the question, for now.

Even though the Packers ended up looking to the upcoming, the Bears’ other NFC North rivals, the Lions and Vikings, picked gamers in the first round they be expecting to add straight away.

The Lions, who rated final in the NFL in move defense last time (284.4 yards per recreation) even with Darius Slay, drafted Ohio Condition cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 in general decide. They earlier experienced signed former Falcons Pro Bowl cornerback Desmond Trufant in totally free agency in anticipation of investing Slay.

Okudah, a 6-1, 205-pound true junior with a huge wingspan (78 5/8), was the top-rated cornerback in the draft right after his lone time as a starter in 2019. With remarkable athletic capacity — he ran a 4.48 40 and had a 41-inch vertical at the scouting mix — Okudah is thought of an NFL-prepared cornerback with his capability to play push protection and excel in zone and male-to-man defenses. He was not referred to as for go interference or holding last period.

No doubt the Lions require the enable, especially right after trading Slay to the Eagles for a third-round select (No. 85) and a fifth-spherical choose (No. 166). They are 9-22-1 in Matt Patricia’s two seasons, together with 3-12-1 last period. Patricia’s defense has been torched by just about every quarterback in the NFC North.

In the wake of the Diggs trade, the Vikings employed the No. 22 overall pick to fill that void by having LSU vast receiver Justin Jefferson. The 6-1, 202-pound Jefferson blossomed together with quarterback Joe Burrow in LSU’s offense. Jefferson had 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns for the countrywide champion Tigers previous year.

With their possess first-spherical choose, the Vikings traded down from No. 25 to No. 31 in a trade with the 49ers and took TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney. The Vikings have two cornerback openings right after chopping veteran Xavier Rhodes and getting rid of Trae Waynes in cost-free company.