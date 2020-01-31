Shocking images show driver leads police in wild chase, then jumps in back seat of moving car

Shocking police footage shows a reckless driver driving officers in a savage chase – before jumping into the back seat of the moving car.

Olumuyiwa Rhoomes, of Amelia Street, Walworth, has now been imprisoned for this reckless show.

The 33-year-old drove at high speed in Northfleet, Kent, “ cutting edges on his way to the city center ”, October 10, 2019.

The officers’ body camera images capture the pursuit of his gray Hyundai Tucson and the possible capture of Rhoomes at the scene.

We can see him passing another car in front of oncoming traffic and almost hitting members of the public.

Olumuyiwa Rhoomes is apprehended by officers

Officers traveling directly behind Rhoomes saw him get into the back seat, leaving the car out of control, while traveling at a speed of over 40 mph.

His passenger then jumped into the driver’s seat and overturned the car.

South Londoner Rhoomes was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous driving.

Reckless driver was jailed

He pleaded guilty to the offense and was imprisoned for 14 months at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday.

PC investigative officer Tom Slocombe said: “Rhoomes put many lives at risk, including his own, when he was rushing through residential streets to avoid the police.

“He showed blatant disregard for other road users and it was only by chance that no one was injured.

“Fortunately, he has been arrested and brought before the courts and will now spend time in prison for his actions.

“He has also been banned from driving for more than three years and will have to pass an extended driving test before being allowed to resume driving.”

.