Shocking video shows car thieves violently ramming a police vehicle on a sloppy getaway

Police released this video of a trio of motor thieves who targeted high-value vehicles hitting a police car in an attempt to escape arrest.

The East London auto theft gang was involved in the theft of 16 vehicles between April 7 and October 3, 2019.

They have now been sentenced to a total of more than eight years after pleading guilty at Wood Green Crown Court on December 2, 2019.

They were each sentenced on Friday January 17.

(l-r) Astin Cockley, John Philpott and Kyron Roberts were imprisoned

Astin Cockley, 20, of Lonsdale Close, E6 was sentenced to three years in an institute for young accomplices for conspiracy theft, two counts of dangerous driving, two counts of driving without a license and two counts of driving without insurance.

Cockley was also disqualified from driving for two years.

John Philpott, 19, of Sibley Grove, E12 was sentenced to three years in a young offender institute for conspiracy to steal, drive without a license and drive without insurance.

Philpott was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Kyron Roberts, 21, of Rush Green Road, RM7, was imprisoned for two years and nine months for conspiracy to steal.

Roberts was also jailed for six months for conspiracy to break into a Hertfordshire offense in March 2018, which he admitted at a previous hearing. This sentence will be carried out consecutively, bringing its full sentence to three years and three months.

The three men were initially arrested on September 4, 2019, after an Audi SQ5 vehicle did not stop for the police at East Ham and accelerated to around 80 mph.

The vehicle drove along Wilson Road, E6 and when approaching the junction with Benson Avenue, it was blocked by a bus.

At this point, the police vehicle stopped directly behind the Audi to block it, but then reversed and bypassed the police vehicle.

The Audi managed to turn right and accelerate at high speed along Benson Road.

The vehicle was found by the officer crashed into a wall outside Proton Tower, Blackwall Way.

The three occupants had left the vehicle and were arrested shortly after. They had been identified as occupants of the vehicle, which had been stolen during a burglary.

The three men were interrogated and released on investigation / were released on bail pending further investigation.

After their release, evidence was disclosed linking the three to other offenses. They were identified mainly through video surveillance, forensic and telephone services which showed that they were traveling together at the time of the offenses.

An offense captured by CCTV was the theft of a white Range Rover on June 25, 2019.

The victim was at home at 3:15 p.m. when he heard his vehicle drive away.

He provided the officers with live tracking information and they located the vehicle in an industrial area near Dock Road, E16.

As the police approached the suspects in their vehicle, they were struck by the stolen Range Rover before the suspects fled the scene.

On November 4, 2019, arrest warrants were executed in the homes of the three men, where they were arrested again. A number of items were recovered, including clothing seen on video surveillance of some of the offenses.

PC Grace Turner, of the Crime Squad of the Central East Central Command Unit, said, “These men went wild by stealing and trying to steal high-value vehicles, particularly a Range Rover Evoque, in and around east London.

“They drove dangerously around London, unaware of the safety of those around them. They violently struck the vehicles they had stolen from police cars in an attempt to escape the arrest, still showing little respect for the safety of the officers inside.

“I am pleased that the vehicles stolen in this conspiracy have been found and returned to their rightful owners and that, fortunately, no member of the public or the police has been seriously injured by the careless acts of these people.

“This case should send a clear message to anyone who may believe that they can easily escape the police in such cases, that we will use all the powers we have to identify you and bring you to justice.”

