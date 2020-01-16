Shodai among the trios for first place

Shodai leads a group of three men who are leading the New Year Grand Sumo tournament after defeating the other ranked players in a fight against Hokutofuji on Thursday to remain undefeated.

After a rest day, Maegashira Hokutofuji (4: 1) had no answer to Shodai’s attack on Ryogoku Kokugikan (4: 1) and suffered his fifth loss in so many fights with the former Sekiwake.

Hokutofuji had beaten both Ozeki and Yokozuna Kakuryu in the first three days of the 15-day meeting before Hakuho lost the win with minor injuries on Wednesday.

Shodai meets injured Georgian No. 6 Tochinoshin on Friday.

The fight for the first Imperial Cup in 2020 remains open a third of the tournament after Kakuryu, who was on the injury list on Wednesday after his third loss with Yokozuna Hakuho, was withdrawn.

In the other fights of the fifth day, Ozeki Takakeisho improved to 4: 1 with a quick victory over last year’s winner No. 3 Tamawashi. The ozeki was pushed back, but used Tamawashi’s urge to easily bring him down.

Endo (4-1) defeated the new Sekiwake Asanoyama (3-2) to fight for his first title.

Endo had the first swing before Asanoyama recovered and pushed him back, but the high-ranking Maegashira turned his opponent over and pushed him out with a two-handed outer belt gripper.

Downgraded Kadoban Ozeki Goeido (1: 4) came closer to losing his rank and lost his fourth win after a rematch with Okinoumi (4: 2). Goeido tried to push Okinoumi to the edge, but the Maegashira slid aside and pushed him down.

The referees decided that both wrestlers failed in their first match at the same time when Goeido tried to kick Okinoumi out.

Sekiwake Takayasu (2-3) suffered another defeat when Daieisho (2-3) fought for victory.

Takayasu had the new Komusubi on the ropes, but Daieisho turned it over for a better position.

The former ozeki settled down, but Daieisho stayed on the ground and drove Takayasu out. Takayasu needs at least 10 victories to reach the second highest rank in sumo.

Komusubi Abi (2-3) won his second fight in a duel with Myogiryu (2-3). Abi pushed his opponent to the edge and continued a push attack to finish off the Maegashira.

# 2 Mitakeumi (3-2) took his third win when he enjoyed a day off after his opponent Kakuryu left the game with left foot pain and lost the match.

In the lower ranks, Kagayaki (No. 11) and Terutsuyoshi (No. 14) achieved their fifth consecutive wins and remained in the lead in a triple victory.

Kagayaki pushed out the 11th Chiyotairyu (1-4) and Terutsuyoshi knocked out the 12th Chiyomaru (1-4) in his sixth encounter.

Five grabs, including No. 9 Yutakayama and No. 17 Tokushoryu, follow the leaders with 4: 1.