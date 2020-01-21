Shodai is still leading the tournament

Maegashira Shodai, No. 4, performed at the New Year’s Grand Sumo tournament on Tuesday to stay on top with his compatriot Tokushoryu.

Shodai, who blocked horns with Shohozan No. 7 (5-5) on day 10 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, picked up the smaller man from the floor and chased him out of the ring.

The former sekiwake, who finished second with 11: 4 in Kyushu Basho in November, meets the new Komusubi Daieisho on Wednesday, who continues his hunt for a first Makuuchi championship.

# 17 Tokushoryu (9-1) held his share of the lead by defeating # 12 Chiyomaru (4-6) for the first time in seven top matchups.

Chiyomaru overcame the initial encounter and almost ejected Tokushoryu, but Tokushoryu slid along the edge of the ring as he took a hand under Chiyomaru’s arm and hurled it across the straw.

The 33-year-old Tokushoryu started 11: 4 and finished second here in 2015, his best result in the top division.

At the height of the day, Enho (5-5) fought an ozeki for the second day in a row, but was outmaneuvered by Takakeisho, who improved to 8-2 to get a title shot.

In order to understand his Monday win over Goeido, the lightest top-class grappler was looking for an opening when Takakeisho fought for his position. But the ozeki finally got in touch with a massive push and pushed Enho straight from the dohyo.

No. 9 Yutakayama and No. 11 Kagayaki also secured victory records and remain a victory behind Takakeisho. Yutakayama ousted Azumaryu No. 15 (5-5) and Kagayaki Kotoeko No. 13 (2-8).

In other battles, Goeido dropped to 3-7 and is now a defeat from losing his status as the second highest in sumo.

Kadoban Ozeki, who is in danger of being demoted, and who needs a victory record at the first tournament of the year to maintain his rank, was relegated to sixth place by Takarafuji (5-5) and pushed out from behind.

The day after giving up hope of an automatic return to Ozeki, Sekiwake Takayasu (4-6) recovered by beating Abi (5-5).

Takayasu seemed in danger of suffering a third consecutive loss, but could turn around the Komusubi and knock him down.

The new Sekiwake Asanoyama was overwhelmed by No. 6 Tochinoshin (5-5) and fell to 6-4. The couple buckled on the other’s belts, both trying to swing the other down, but in the end, the Georgian gained power.

No. 2 Hokutofuji (7-3) turned Daieisho (3-7) over and secured the win. The Komusubi held Hokutofuji on the defensive with one thrust, but the Maegashira held his ground and pulled Daieisho out by the arm.

No. 2 Mitakeumi (6-4) passed No. 1 Endo (6-4) his third consecutive loss. The previous sekiwake had Endo on the ropes after an accidental head collision and then hurled the popular Maegashira back and forth after Endo returned to the ring.

Terutsuyoshi (No. 14) and Tochiozan (No. 16) also took the victories and joined Hokutofuji with 7: 3 in third place in the ranking.

