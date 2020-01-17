Shodai takes control on day six

With a convincing victory over the former Ozeki Tochinoshin on Friday, the simple wrestler Shodai took the sole lead in the New Year’s Grand Sumo tournament.

Maegashira Shodai No. 4 displaced Tochinoshin No. 6 (2-4) and after six days at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo became the only wrestler with a perfect record.

Shodai quickly put his left hand under Tochinoshins armpit and chased the 177 kg Georgian out of the ring. Shodai, a former sekiwake, shoots for his first title.

The 15-day meeting remains wide open with six wrestlers, including Ozeki Takakeisho and No. 1 Endo, who are lagging behind Shodai with a win. Kagayaki and Terutsuyoshi gave up their perfect records when the meeting continued in the absence of Yokozuna Hakuho and Kakuryu.

Terutsuyoshi No. 14 was replaced by Tokushoryu No. 17 (5: 1) due to a disappointing loss on his 25th birthday, the anniversary of the 7.3 magnitude Hanshin earthquake that claimed the lives of more than 6,000 people , torn down in the area from which it comes.

Terutsuyoshi tried to grab Tokushoryu’s belt after the first load, but instead was quickly pulled down onto the surface of the raised ring.

Terutsuyoshi was born near the epicenter of the earthquake in Sumoto, Hyogo Prefecture, about 15 hours after the region was struck by the early morning disaster. The 120 kg wrestler, who started sumo in elementary school, made his debut in March 2019 in the Elite Makuuchi division.

Kagayaki’s fight also left two other wrestlers with 5-1 records when No. 11 was replaced by No. 9 Yutakayama.

The two ozeki won their respective fights. Takakeisho (5-1) survived a loss to Maegashira Mitakeumi (3-3) to fight for his second Makuuchi championship.

While Mitakeumi seemed to have the edge after pushing Takakeisho to the edge, the Maegashira was missing the finishing touch. When his opponent lost his balance for a moment, Takakeisho turned and pushed the leaderboard down with both hands.

Goeido (2-4) defeated Tamawashi in 3rd place in the final fight of the day. The ozeki replaced Tamawashi, last year’s Basho New Year champion, and sealed the fight in 2.9 seconds.

Goeido, who fights as a downgraded Kadoban ozeki, must win at least eight fights to fight for the sport’s second-highest rank at the next tournament in March.

Sekiwake Asanoyama (4: 2) recovered by beating Myogiryu (2: 4).

Sekiwake Takayasu (2-4) failed to convince when he fell to his third consecutive loss. Takayasu took 10 wins to move up to the ozeki and lost half of his momentum against Maegashira Endo (5-1).

