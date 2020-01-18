Shodai takes first defeat and inflates New Year’s meetings far

Rank and name Shodai suffered his first defeat and gave up his sole leadership at the New Year’s Grand Sumo tournament on Saturday.

Maegashira Shodai No. 4 lost to Ozeki Goeido (3-4) in the penultimate fight of the day against Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo and fell 6-1 in a five-way duel. The 15-day tournament lacks Yokozuna Hakuho and Kakuryu, who retired with injuries in the first days of the competition.

Shodai started convincingly and pushed veteran Ozeki to the edge of the ring. However, Goeido evaded this bullet. When he fled to his left, Goeido grabbed Shodai’s arm to swing him over the straw bale, but No. 4 Maegashira remained on his feet until the moment of truth came.

With Goeido’s heels against the straw, Shodai tried to overthrow him with a left-handed man out of balance, but the ozeki leaned back. Shodai missed and his momentum carried him past his opponent and looked out of the ring with Goeido. The ozeki then sealed the victory with a little more than a tap.

Despite his lucky victory, Goeido is still in danger of losing its place in the sport’s second highest rank. After retiring from the previous game due to an ankle injury in November, he has to win eight fights here to stay at the next tournament in March.

In the last game of the day, Ozeki Takakeisho (6: 1) easily defeated Komusubi Abi (3: 4) to secure a share of the lead.

Takakeisho has had two wins in a row after hurting his right knee in July. He ended the September tournament 3: 12 but lost to Mitakeumi in the championship playoffs.

Sekiwake Takayasu defeated No. 1 Myogiryu (2-5) for his third win in his campaign to climb to Ozeki. As the fight started slowly, Takayasu soon found an opportunity to take control.

He grabbed Myogiryu’s belt with both hands and picked it up before giving a final push. Takayasu must win at least seven more fights to return as an ozeki.

Meanwhile, Komusubi Daieisho’s struggles continued, falling to his fifth loss in his first tournament in the three Sanyaku ranks under Yokozuna. After an impact in the middle of the ring, Mitakeumi (4-3) wrapped his arms around the young Komusubi before quickly getting him out.

Of the five ranked players who started the day 5-1, only three won their respective matches.

The best-placed Maegashira Endo (6-1) easily won against Tamawashi (2-5), the winner of last year’s New Year’s meeting.

Terutsuyoshi No. 14 and Tokushoryu No. 17 took their sixth win by defeating Kiribayama No. 17 (3-4) and Kotoeko No. 13 (2-5).

In the shortest fight of the day, the former Ozeki Tochinoshin (3-4) quickly sent Takarafuji (2-5) into a fight between the No. 6 wrestlers. In the first attack, Tochinoshin turned left and knocked down the 168 kg Takarafuji in half a second.

