Shodai, Tokushoryu earn 10th victories

Shodai and Tokushoryu claimed joint leadership at a loss at New Year’s Grand Sumo tournament, while Ozeki Goeido prevented the downgrade by preventing an eighth loss.

Shodai (10-1), Maegashira No. 4 in the east, was put to the test on the 11th day by Daieisho (3-8) at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

The new Komusubi kept Shodai up and on the ropes for most of the fight, but the Maegashira held his ground and forced Daieisho out of the ring with one last breath.

# 17 Tokushoryu survived a loss to # 8 Aoiyama (4-7) to claim his 10th win and maintain part of the lead.

The Bulgarian got the upper hand as the tall men went chest to chest and looked well prepared to drive Tokushoryu away. But Tokushoryu turned Aoiyama around the edge of the ring and avoided getting out before his opponent touched the ground.

Shodai, who only lost to Goeido on day 7, faces komusubi Abi on day 12 of the 15-day meeting, while Tokushoryu takes 11th place against Kagayaki, who occupies second place. The two common leaders both chase their first championship title.

Goeido (4-7) beat his former compatriot Ozeki Takayasu (4-7), who had a 19-13 advantage in his direct encounters. Goeido clung to Takayasu’s belt and steadily moved the sekiwake out.

Goeido is a Kadoban ozeki who is threatened with demotion. He has to win all the remaining fights in order not to give up his rank since 2014.

Ozeki Takakeisho, No. 9 Yutakayama and Kagayaki remain 9-2 behind the leaders after winning their respective matches on Day 11.

Takakeisho quickly worked on No. 6 Takarafuji (5-6), threw him back with a strong shot and shot the Maegashira out of the ring.

Yutakayama triumphed in a stabbing match with Shohozan No. 7 (5-6), while Kagayaki defended Tochiozan No. 16 (7-4) and pushed him over the straw.

Hokutofuji and Terutsuyoshi, two wins less than the runner-up, were both able to secure the victory records on day 11.

Hokutofuji, who defeated both Ozeki and Yokozuna Kakuryu in the first days of the meeting, prevailed over Tamawashi (3: 8).

Terutsuyoshi knocked down Takanosho No. 9 (5-6).

In other fights, Sekiwake Asanoyama (6-5) and No. 5 Enho (6-5) met for the first time. On the tenth day of the tournament, the division’s lightweight recovered from losing to Takakeisho.

Enho stepped out of Asanoyama’s first charge, then cleverly grabbed the new sekiwake by the arm and hurled it out.

No. 2 Mitakeumi (7-4) won a highly competitive match against Abi (5-6). Abi went with the former sekiwake push to push until Mitakeumi found a gap and slid to the side while pushing Abi out from behind.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Shodai is still leading the tournament

Maegashira Shodai, No. 4, performed at the New Year’s Grand Sumo tournament on Tuesday to stay on top with his compatriot Tokushoryu.

Lock horn …