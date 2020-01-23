Shodai, Tokushoryu still top the leaderboard

Shodai and Tokushoryu both held top records at the New Year’s Grand Sumo tournament on Thursday, while Ozeki Goeido suffered an eighth loss and was downgraded from the sport’s second highest rank.

Goeido (4-8) was beaten in the final fight of the day by new sekiwake Asanoyama (7-5) after the simple co-leaders at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo won their 11th victory.

The 33-year-old Goeido was in a good position after the first collision with Asanoyama. But the ozeki allowed last year’s Summer Basho winner to move, secure his preferred hold, and force him over the straw.

Goeido, who will lose his rank for the first time since his promotion in 2014, can secure an automatic return to Ozeki at the Spring Basho in March in Osaka with 10 or more victories.

Previously, Maegashira Shodai No. 4 (11-1) had to ward off a shock attack from Komusubi Abi (5-7) without leaving the ring.

Abi launched a fatal blow on the edge, but Shodai absorbed the blow and knocked the Komusubi aside as he turned it down.

# 17 Tokushoryu (11-1) maintained his record with a defeat, defeating Kagayaki (9-3), prevailing against one of his closest rivals.

Tokushoryu pushed Kagayaki back with some strong lunges before his opponent counterattacked and drove Tokushoryu back to the straw. With the impending defeat, Tokushoryu took a final stab and was able to push Kagayaki down before he bent to his knees.

Shodai, who has already fought against all the top grapplers that are still in contention, will face Kagayaki on Friday while Tokushoryu will face Yutakayama No. 9.

Ozeki Takakeisho (10-2) became the only wrestler to win one of the leaders and defeated Tochinoshin (5-7). The Georgian had Takakeisho on the ropes, but Takakeisho threw a powerful overarm throw on the straw to stay competitive.

Yutakayama (9-3) lost for the third time to Tochiozan (8-4), who set a victory record and pulled Yutakayama off the leaderboard.

Yutakayama had marginalized Tochiozan, but Tochiozan stepped back to free some space, grabbed Yutakayama by the arm, and swung him out.

No. 2 Hokutofuji (9-3) secured his ninth victory with a push-out against No. 1 Endo (7-5).

Endo bet on an early pulldown, but Hokutofuji was unmoved and drove him out with a high, stiff arm to the neck.

No. 14 Terutsuyoshi (8-4) lost the pace after being knocked out by No. 14 Shimanoumi (5-7). Terutsuyoshi tried to go under Shimanoumi, but found himself locked up and forced to the ground on the way to escape.

In other fights, Komusubi Daieisho (4-8) pushed out number 6 Takarafuji (5-7) while number 5 Enho (7-5) escaped the claws of Sekiwake Takayasu (4-8).

Enho had problems maneuvering around the former ozeki and was eventually imprisoned. The division’s lightweight slipped away when both wrestlers gave an armpit throw and Takayasu collapsed.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Hanakaze’s longevity goes into the fifth decade

While Mike Ditka, Walter Payton and William “The Refrigerator” Perry and the rest of the Chicago Bears celebrated their Super Bowl XX in March 1986, which was the New England Patrio …

Shodai, Tokushoryu earn 10th victories

Shodai and Tokushoryu lost joint leadership of the New Year Grand Sumo tournament on Wednesday, while Ozeki Goeido prevented the downgrade and …