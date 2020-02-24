shogo-akiyama-has-eventful-spring-debut-with-reds

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA – Shogo Akiyama gave Cincinnati Reds admirers a tiny style of what he can supply at the prime of the batting order and in the outfield Sunday in his first spring education match with the crew.

Akiyama, hitting leadoff and taking part in center industry, lined the 2nd pitch he noticed from Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Stop into ideal field for a one. In the major of the third inning, he produced a functioning capture heading to his still left on a sinking line drive from Nicky Delmonico.

The five-time Pacific League All-Star is the first participant from Japan to signal a major league contract with the Reds. At the very least a dozen Japanese media associates tracked his every move prior to and following his working day at Goodyear Ballpark in the Reds’ spring coaching opener.

The perception of Akiyama in Japan is that he is not on the identical level as Los Angeles Angels two-way participant Shohei Ohtani or previous Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, each of whom took the majors by storm when they arrived in North The us. But Akiyama retains the NPB file for hits in a time with 216, established in 2015.

“I was quite nervous, but surely relieved that I got my 1st strike,” the still left-handed-hitting Akiyama mentioned by means of a translator. “It was also good that I was in a position to see a ton of pitches.”

Just after four innings in the subject, he grounded into a fielder’s selection in his 3rd and final at-bat. Achieving very first allowed him to try thieving a foundation, which he’d completed 112 situations in his nine-yr career in Japan with the Seibu Lions.

“It wasn’t a objective, but I just needed to see if I could do it,” Akiyama explained. “To see if I have a probability. It was excellent that I was ready to run it out.”

Akiyama was thrown out at second foundation to stop the fourth inning and his day.

The Reds signed the 31-12 months-outdated to a a few-calendar year, $21 million contract in the offseason, profitable the bidding for his companies as component of a roster makeover the group hopes will assistance it contend in the NL Central.

While it’s not a certainty that Akiyama will be the Reds’ frequent centre fielder, his skill to get on base is a little something Cincinnati was trying to get at the top of its order.

He’s evidently nonetheless understanding and altering both on the area and off. Soon after his solitary, he was nearly picked off when leaning far too far off 1st base.

Reds fans are altering to Akiyama, also. He received gentle applause when released in the commencing lineup, slapping arms with the Reds mascot as he took his area subsequent to manager David Bell alongside the third foundation line.

“He appeared fantastic. He appeared snug,” Bell explained. “I know it is just spring teaching but it is variety of pleasant to get a strike in your to start with at-bat to form of acquire the strain off. He explained he was anxious right before the activity. I did not definitely see that. There is some more inner thoughts there for him I’m certain, but it was nice to get into the circulation of the game really speedy.”

The Reds hope Akiyama can supply the kind of creation — or shut to it — that he place up in Japan. His vocation numbers consist of a .301 batting normal, 116 household runs, 513 RBIs and one,405 hits.