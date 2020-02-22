Shokudo Niban at Hin Bus Depot presents snacks and meals to share in a casual location. – Shots by Steven Ooi K.E.

GEORGE Town, Feb 22 — When you hear ramen, you possibly assume of a bowl of soup noodles. Right?

What about ramen wrapped around a piece of chicken which is then fried to a crisp?

As bizarre as that seems, Shokudo Niban’s RFC — shin ramen fried rooster — is crunchy, savoury and something that evokes fond childhood reminiscences of snacking on a packet of Mamee.

The ramen is wrapped around tender chicken items formed like bite-sizing balls before currently being deep fried. Just about every serving is made up of 4 RFC balls accompanied by some mayonnaise.

This new eatery at Hin Bus Depot has a really everyday set-up.

Shokudo Niban is a everyday location for beverages, snacks or a mild meal.

Shokudo Niban is a newly-opened eatery at Hin Bus Depot that is more a Japanese-type canteen featuring chilly beverages, beer and snacks than a normal cafe.

Its head chef Kenneth Chu explained it is a extremely relaxed set-up for friends to share some foods while enjoying a drink or two.

“We want to present Japanese flavours and we want to introduce a little something that is distinct from the popular sushi and sashimi obtainable in most Japanese places to eat,” he said.

Chu, who is also the research and growth chef at Restaurant Au Jardin which is appropriate throughout from Shokudo Niban, said the menu is made up mainly of Japanese street food stuff that can be treats for sharing or a food on its personal.

The ‘agedashi tofu’ is crispy outside the house and butter-delicate inside of (left). Chicken ‘karaage’ pao burger with crispy rooster fillet and paos rather of a bun (right)

The ‘tsukune’ mince chicken skewers are definitely delicious.

Their menu has about 10 products such as dessert with dishes like okonomi-rice-yaki, onigiri, rooster skewers, agedashi tofu, marinated aubergines, shiratama zenzai and yaki dango.

The okonomi-rice-yaki is similar to okonomiyaki, the Japanese pancake designed with flour, eggs, shredded cabbage and a meat or protein.

Shokudo Niban’s variation employs octopus for the protein and even though it is typically served on a mattress of yaki soba in Japan, this pancake is stuffed with fried rice within.

The fried rice gives it a distinct wok hei and in spite of its dimensions — marginally bigger than palm sizing — it is incredibly filling and can be a food on its very own.

The ‘okonomi-rice-yaki’ is filling and can be a meal on its personal.

RFC! ‘shin’ ramen fried chicken is an interesting way to consume ramen.

The eatery is established up like a Japanese izakaya, with a huge desk having command of the room and tiny counters in opposition to the two home windows and the glass wall seeking into the tiny kitchen.

It is really very similar to the lots of izakayas in Japan apart from that it is not a ingesting location Shokudu Niban closes by eight.30pm.

Irrespective of its informal vibes, the foods well prepared in Shokudo Niban is of a extremely significant typical as it also serves as a co-operative for the 12 lasting staff of Restaurant Au Jardin, a French fine dining restaurant.

It is the 2nd put set up in Hin Bus Depot by the exact team. Aptly, Shokudo Niban when translated signifies “2nd canteen.”

According to Cafe Au Jardin chef proprietor Su Kim Hock, Shokudo Niban is a project for the restaurant’s employees who have been collectively considering the fact that their Basil Cafe times about 6 several years back.

Kenneth Chu (remaining) getting ready the food in Shokudo Niban’s kitchen.

The ‘onigiri’ can also be eaten as ‘ocha-suke’ by dipping it into the condiments and adding eco-friendly tea into the mix.

“It is a joint venture that they all chipped in, with some contribution by our principal investor, and it is in which they can receive additional and previously mentioned what they are paid in this restaurant,” he mentioned.

When Su is entirely in cost of Cafe Au Jardin, he also allows out in Shokudo Niban’s kitchen area whenever it will get as well occupied.

The canteen is open from lunch till the previous get at eight.30pm from Wednesdays to Sundays.