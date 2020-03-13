Shomari Legghette uncovered responsible of murdering CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer

A Prepare dinner County jury Friday uncovered a 4-time felon guilty of murdering Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

Shomari Legghette, 46, was found guilty on all counts of murder and armed violence charges.

The jury also uncovered that Legghette understood Bauer was a law enforcement officer when he shot him in a downtown stairwell in February 2018.

Protection attorney Scott Kamin preserved that Bauer’s blue coat hid his badge and uniform.

Bauer’s household set out a assertion, thanking the prosecution crew, witnesses to the crime and the jury.

“Today is a bittersweet day for everyone who beloved Paul,” the statement from the family members browse. “We are so happy and relieved with the verdict, but we are overwhelmed with disappointment that he is no for a longer time with us.”

State’s Legal professional Kim Foxx also launched a assertion Friday afternoon.

“We welcome today’s guilty verdict and the justice it delivers to the family members of Commander Paul Bauer, the Chicago Law enforcement Division, and the citizens of Chicago,” Foxx explained. “This senseless murder ended the daily life of an honorable guy and hugely regarded general public servant…This tragic circumstance is a sober reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers and first responders experience in their day by day perform to maintain us all protected. We hope that this verdict will present some measure of comfort and ease and closure for Commander Bauer’s loved types.”

When the verdict was announced, Legghette showed no response.

Jurors sat by way of seven times of testimony, hearing from witnesses and watching footage from law enforcement surveillance cameras and cellphone video taken by a cabbie who captured Bauer chasing Legghette near the Thompson Middle.

For closing arguments Friday, a few rows of benches in the courtroom were being crammed by Bauer’s widow, Erin, and other kinfolk and supporters. CPD officers, in and out of uniform, crammed the rows at the rear of them.

Erin Bauer, left, the widow of slain Chicago law enforcement Cmdr. Paul Bauer, listens in throughout closing statements for Shomari Legghette at the Leighton Legal Courthouse, Friday, March 13, 2020. Chicago Tribune/Pool

Legghette’s protection hinges on whether jurors think his account of what took place in the 30 seconds or so just after he and 53-12 months-previous Bauer tumbled down the stairwell and gunshots rang out.

Kamin explained Legghette was a modest-time drug dealer who manufactured a routine of sporting physique armor and carrying a pistol as a precaution against rivals. Legghette did not recognize Bauer was a police officer even as he chased him, Kamin managed.

Creating the situation to convict Legghette of very first-diploma murder, Assistant State’s Legal professional John Maher pointed out that the two adult males ended up in the stairwell for 25 seconds, and that Legghette was greater and much better than Close to North District commander. The to start with of 6 gunshots that hit Bauer, Maher mentioned, was to the chest, and an additional shot strike Bauer on the interior forearm — indicating Bauer was going through Legghette and keeping his handcuffs.

Prosecuting attorney John Maher gives his closing statement throughout the murder demo of Shomari Legghette on March 13, 2020, at the Leighton Prison Courthouse.Chicago Tribune/pool

“Outmuscled, outsized, outgunned. Cmdr. Bauer is down there 25 seconds ahead of [Legghette] pulled the trigger. His radio squawking, his cuffs out,” Maher explained. “When those cuffs came out, Legghette knew he was likely again, and that was not heading to happen. So he [Legghette] shot him down.”

Kamin, asked jurors to concentrate on the mundane get started to the foot chase, when tactical officers known as out to Legghette on Decrease Wacker Generate immediately after recognizing him either urinating on a guidance column or making ready to do so. Legghette turned absent and jogged up a stairway to avenue degree, assuming officers would not pursue him, Kamin explained.

“You’re jaywalking, urinating in public, are law enforcement going to chase you for that… in Chicago?” Kamin mentioned.

Shomari Legghette, correct, listens to his lawyer Scott Kamin’s closing statements throughout his demo at the Leighton Prison Courthouse, Friday, March 13, 2020. Chicago Tribune/Pool

Legghette was unaware the officers on Lower Wacker experienced broadcast his description on police radio, Kamin said. Bauer, responded to that phone for assistance, commenced chasing soon after Legghette around Clark Street across from the Thompson Centre. Eventually, he grabbed ahold of Legghette close to the major of the stairwell — but under no circumstances introduced he was a police officer, Kamin explained.

“It was not Cmdr. Bauer’s work to perform a beat, to chase soon after folks,” Kamin mentioned. “He forgot that he didn’t show up as a police officer. Other individuals would not see him as a law enforcement officer, they would see him as a particular person making use of violence.”

Through his opening statements, Kamin explained to jurors Legghette would take the stand to describe his point out of intellect as he struggled with Bauer. But Legghette in the end opted not to testify.

Legghette faces various counts of to start with-degree murder and armed violence, although Erika Reddick did approve jury instructions describing the components of self-protection and for a 2nd-degree murder.