Shoot in mall in Thailand leaves 21 dead and 42 injured after gunman hides in Terminal 21 in Korat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – Thai officials said that a soldier who went wild and killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others was killed in a shopping center in northeast Thailand.

Officials said the soldier angry over a financial dispute first killed two people and then went wild on Saturday, shooting while on his way to a busy shopping center where buyers fled in terror.

Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich said the sergeant. Major Jakrapanth Thomma was behind the attack on Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub in the relatively poor and rural northeast region of Thailand. Much of the filming took place at Terminal 21 Korat, an airport-themed shopping center filled with colorful Lego sculptures, a merry-go-round and huge replicas of monuments from around the world.

A video taken outside the mall showed people diving to hide as gunshots rang out in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

Nattaya Nganiem and her family had just finished eating and were driving away when she heard gunshots.

“I first saw a woman hysterically walk out of the mall,” said Nattaya, who videotaped the scene on her phone. “Then a motorcyclist in front of her ran and left her motorcycle there.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in small batches by police while searching for the shooter.

“We were afraid and ran to hide in the toilet,” said Sumana Jeerawattanasuk, one of the people rescued by the police. She said that seven or eight people hid in the same room as her.

“I am so happy. I was so afraid of hurting myself,” she said.

Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the above-ground portion of the mall, but were still looking for the shooter. About 16 hours later, authorities held a press conference outside the mall to announce that the shooter had been shot.

The officials did not release any details.

Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep told Thai media that the first person killed was the commander of the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, in which the suspect also served. He said the gunman shot other people at his base and took rifles and ammunition before fleeing to an Army Humvee.

City and neighborhood police, who asked not to be identified as they were not allowed to release information, said the man had shot while on his way to the mall . Thai television Rath broadcast security camera images from a shopping mall showing a man with what appeared to be an assault rifle.

The man also posted updates to his Facebook page during the unleashing.

“No one can escape death,” reads a post. Another asked, “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I have already stopped.”

A social media photo that appears to have been taken on the Facebook page shows a man in a camouflaged green military helmet as a ball of fire and black smoke rage behind him. Jakrapanth’s profile photo shows him in a mask and dressed in military-style clothing and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a handgun and bullets. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the shooting began.

Terminal 21 Korat, a multi-level glass and steel shopping mall, is designed to resemble an airport terminal, with a false control tower and departure gates. A large passenger jet hangs from the wires next to one of the main escalators.

Each of its seven retail floors is decorated to represent a different country. A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower in Paris rises to the ceiling, while a model of the Big Ben in London dominates another area, and a massive model of the Golden Gate Bridge in California spans an open courtyard. A golden statue of Oscar on two floors dominates a food court.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the namesake of Terminal 21 in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at entrances manned by uniformed but unarmed security guards. Controls on those entering are often superficial at best.

Armed violence is not unknown in Thailand. Firearms can be obtained legally, and many Thais have firearms. Mass shooting is rare, although there is sometimes gun fighting in the far south of the country, where authorities have fought for years for a long-standing separatist insurgency.

The incident in Korat comes just a month after another shooting in a large shopping mall in the central city of Lopburi in Thailand. In this case, a masked gunman carrying a handgun with a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and injured four others while robbing a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and reportedly confessed that he did not want to shoot anyone.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.