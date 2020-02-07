Shooting Albany Park: Hollis Williams, convicted felon accused of shooting at Chicago fireman on Wilson Avenue

A Northwest Side man has been accused of shooting a Chicago firefighter who reacted to a car fire near Albany Park last weekend.

Hollis Williams, 29, faces crime counts of illegal use of a weapon by a criminal, aggravated battery of a firefighter and a police officer, in addition to multiple traffic violations, the Chicago police announced Saturday morning.

Hollis Williams Chicago police

The 36-year-old firefighter was putting out a fire around February 1, 2, in the 3300 block of West Wilson Avenue when he heard shots and sought cover, Chicago firefighters said.

He was shot in the leg and stabilized at the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, the authorities said. The fireman was an unintended target caught in the crossfire, the firemen said.

Williams was arrested in the 2800 block of West Irving Park Road at the end of Thursday after being identified as the alleged shooter. Police said an undercover operation led to the arrest.

The injured firefighter has since been released from hospital and is “good-humored,” said Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Richard C. Ford II.

Williams was convicted of possession of drugs in May 2016 and sentenced to 15 months in prison, according to Cook County court records. He was also confronted with arms charges in 2013, but was not found guilty in a banking process.

After the shooting, Anthony Anthony Guglielmi police spokesman said three illegal weapons were found in an apartment near the scene.

“We have other suspects we are looking for, but we have arrested one shooter, so that is a great testimony to the work of the men and women of CPD,” said Chicago police inspector Charlie Beck.

Williams will appear in the bond court on Saturday.

