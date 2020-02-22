[shooting-at-downtown-los-angeles-apartment-creating-leaves-1-guy-lifeless,-police-say]

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A 27-12 months-previous male was shot and killed early Saturday early morning at an apartment creating in downtown Los Angeles, authorities mentioned.

Various callers claimed the shooting about one a.m. in the 1300 block of Flower Street, according to the Los Angeles Law enforcement Department. Officers and homicide detectives responded to the scene, exactly where the sufferer was pronounced lifeless.

A person was later on taken into custody in the circumstance. Neither he nor the deceased individual were publicly discovered.

The motive for the shooting is below investigation.