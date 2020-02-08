Shooting between Americans and Afghans kills soldiers on both sides – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLa612d7ac6e2e5403fd8730e24d8dfbe911%

KABUL, Afghanistan – A shooting between Afghan and American soldiers during joint operations in Eastern Afghanistan on Saturday resulted in deaths on both sides, said Afghan and American officials.

Details of the incident in Nangarhar province, where US special forces assisted Afghan commandos and the Afghan army in releasing an area threatened by the Taliban, were scarce. It was unclear whether the shooting was the work of Taliban infiltrators, a major concern in the past or the result of a quarrel between the Allied forces that became deadly.

Two Afghan officials said five or six American soldiers and six Afghan soldiers were killed. An American military officer said there were at least six American victims and confirmed that they were fatal, but did not say how many.

Local residents reported that military helicopters were flying over the area.

The US military command in Afghanistan confirmed that a joint US and Afghan force in Nangarhar was exposed to “direct fire” without direct details.

“We are evaluating the situation and will provide more updates as they become available,” said Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesperson for the US forces in Afghanistan.

Both the Taliban and the branch of the Islamic State in Afghanistan have settled in Nangarhar province. In the Sherzad district, where the shooting took place, the joint operation had pushed the Taliban around the main road and still cleared villages.

The internal attacks by Afghan troops against the Americans, known as “green on blue”, were so frequent during a war phase that the American commanders feared that the resulting distrust might derail their mission.

In recent years, the number of such attacks has decreased as the US presence has decreased and the United States has played a supporting role in the armed forces of the Afghan forces. General Austin S. Miller, the main US and NATO commander in the country, barely survived the shooting of a Taliban infiltrate last year with an Afghan military uniform. A senior Afghan general who walked next to him was killed.

The shooting takes place at a delicate moment in the war, because American negotiators are locked up in weeks of talks with the Taliban to conclude a peace agreement.