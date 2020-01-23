Shooting in downtown Seattle leaves 1 dead and 5 others injured

Six people were shot in downtown Seattle and one of them died, the authorities said.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said the authorities began receiving calls around 5 p.m. local time Wednesday of several gunshots. One person was found dead in a busy downtown center and five others were taken to a hospital in Seattle, he said.

Police Commissioner Carmen Best said that according to them a lonely suspect has fled and that the police are looking for him. Multiple police units, including murder and gang units, are on the spot, she said.

Tyler Parsons worked on the register at the nearby Victrola Coffee Shop when the shooting took place, the Seattle Times reported. He didn’t hear shots – they play music loudly in the store, Parsons said – but customers started falling to the floor.

People ran behind the register and sought cover. He threw five or six customers in a storage room at the back, together with a colleague.

He waited a few minutes before he walked away again. Parsons entered the lobby of the building and saw two victims: one outside, lying in front of the building, visibly wounded but alive and moving. The second was in the lobby, against the security desk, with an apparent bullet wound on the leg. He murmured, “I think I was shot, I think I was shot,” Parsons said.

Samantha Cook, 40, from Edmonds, said she was filling her transit card at Westlake Station when she heard the shots.

“I was on the first set of escalators,” Cook said. “There were many gunshots that started to go off – maybe 10 or 11. It was just a quick fire.”

The scene was chaotic, she said.

It is the third center of Seattle that shoots in two days. The police found a man with a bullet wound in a stairwell in a shopping mall on Tuesday afternoon, who later died in a hospital. The police shot a person earlier in Wednesday in another part of downtown Seattle.