SHOOTING IN HAWAII: 2 police officers dead after shooting Honolulu

HONOLULU – A man gunned down two police officers on Sunday while responding to a house in a green area under the edge of a famous volcanic crater near Waikiki Beach, authorities said.

Police responded to a call from a woman who said she needed help and found her with a leg injury, police said on Sunday. The suspect opened fire upon police arrival, killing officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, said Honolulu police chief Susan Ballard. She said the suspect and two women who were at home were not found.

Ballard said authorities would continue to search for the shooter, but it was likely that he was inside the house when it burned.

The owner of the house, Lois Cain, had recently sought to evict a man, according to court records. A neighbor told the Associated Press that she saw Cain being loaded into an ambulance with knife wounds.

Cain’s condition was not immediately confirmed, nor was that of the suspect. The flames emerging from the house quickly spread to several others. A fire in Honolulu said five houses were “complete losses”.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the two officers and to the entire Honolulu police department,” tweeted Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “This is an unprecedented tragedy not only for the city and county of Honolulu, but for the entire state of Hawaii.”

The normally peaceful area where shots were fired is at the end of Waikiki Beach between Honolulu Zoo and the famous Diamond State State Monument, a volcanic crater that towers over Honolulu and is popular with tourists and hikers. A regional park is also nearby.

Ian Felix, a Honolulu resident and a combat veteran with medical training, told the AP that he happened to be passing when he saw a woman lying on the ground with a pool of blood from his leg. He pressed until the first policeman arrived and put a tourniquet on it, said Felix. Moments later, two other officers arrived and Felix said that he then heard two shots.

He and the agent picked up the injured woman and transported her to a neighbor’s garage across the street, he said.

According to court records, the man living at Cain’s home was Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel. The neighbors described him as being mentally disturbed.

“The defendant does NOT have a rental agreement to occupy the premises and the defendant has no property rights in the said premises”, read a deportation complaint that Cain filed last week in court. “Despite repeated requests, the defendant failed and refused to leave the premises.”

Lawyer Jonathan Burge has represented Hanel since 2015 in various disputes with neighbors, including restraining orders that three have obtained against him. Hanel, a native of the Czech Republic who used Czech interpreters in court, faced a hearing next week for abuse of 911 services, Burge said Sunday.

Burge said he never knew that Hanel was violent, but that “he’s a little weird and had problems”. Hanel thought the government was watching him and typing on his phone, said Burge.

“Perhaps that is what triggered it,” he said of the eviction.

Hanel lived free at home in exchange for a handyman job, said Burge. Cain supported him in his disputes with the neighbors, Burge said, but their relationship had deteriorated recently because Hanel’s dog was dead and Cain would not let him buy a new one.

Neighboring resident Dolores Sandvold said she heard screams and gunshots and saw Cain being transported in an ambulance. She said that she had been taken out of the area and that she had not yet been allowed to go home.

Kailua resident John Farmer said the fire had spread to his sister’s nearby house, which had burned down. He said the resident was described as paranoid and threatening.

Statewide officials have started issuing grieving statements about the lives lost, as Governor David Ige said: “Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu police officers killed in the line of duty this morning . “

Police closed several nearby streets and asked the public to avoid the area.

The last time an Honolulu police officer was shot dead in the line of duty was in 2003.

