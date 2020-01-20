SHOOTING IN HAWAII: 2 police officers die after being shot in Honolulu

HONOLULU – Two police officers were killed on Sunday in a normally peaceful shooting in Honolulu, the Governor of Hawaii said in a statement.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that police responded to an assault call when they encountered a man with a gun, who then opened fire, hitting two police officers.

“Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu police officers killed in the line of duty this morning,” said Governor David Ige.

The neighborhood where the shooting took place is at the end of Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famous Diamond Head State Monument. The region would be crowded with tourists and locals, especially on weekends.

“It sounded like a lot of gunfire, or a lot of loud, vivid noise,” said Honolulu resident Peter Murray. “So I hope everyone is fine. Some people were injured today.”

Some residents said they smelled smoke before hearing gunshots.

“A little before 10 am, we started to smell smoke, we were in our condominium which is right in front here, and we did not think much about it, so we went down and went out to go to Waikiki and Obviously, we started to notice that all of the emergency vehicles were responding, and then we started hearing sporadic shots, “said Robert Brassfield, a resident who also lives part-time in California. “It lasted several minutes.”

Statewide officials have started issuing statements mourning the loss of life.

“We are crying with HPD and other first responders who put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” said Honolulu City Council member Kymberly Marcos Pine.

A house the alleged shooter was inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed in flames. The house fire has since spread to several neighboring houses and a parked police vehicle.

The Honolulu Fire Department was fighting the flames.

No arrests have been made.

Police closed several nearby streets. The public was asked to avoid the area.

